Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 is a timely reminder for women globally to care about their breast health and adopt regular screening. Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women. When detected early, it is highly treatable, and mammograms play a crucial role in early detection. In spite of the leaps in medical technology, there are many women who are unwilling to get a mammogram for fear of widespread myths and misconceptions. Avoidance in this case will always lead to delayed diagnosis, an essential factor in appropriate treatment and curing. With the right knowledge and correct information are the best weapons in the fight to save lives.

Mammography continues to be one of the most accurate methods for early breast cancer detection, but its credibility has been tainted by concerns regarding exposure to radiation, discomfort, and unwarranted tests. These persistent myths might dissuade women from taking regular screenings, particularly those over 40 or with a history of breast cancer in their families. The Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 serves as the perfect initiative to eliminate myths about mammograms and urge women to make healthy, confident choices. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Vani Ravikumar, Vice President- Lab Operations, R V Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. (Karnataka), busts mammography myths and aim to promote preventive care and reduce anxiety for a healthier tomorrow.

Myth 1: I Don’t Have Symptoms, So I Don’t Need A Mammogram Fact: Most early-stage breast cancers do not cause noticeable symptoms. Mammograms can detect small lumps or abnormalities long before they can be felt. Dr. Vani Ravikumar states, “Regular screening is therefore important even in the absence of symptoms.” Experts generally recommend starting mammograms between the ages of 40 and 50, or earlier if there are risk factors such as family history or genetic predisposition.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Doctor Shares Subtle Breast Cancer Symptoms That Women Often Miss Myth 2: Mammograms Expose You To Dangerous Radiation Fact: Mammograms use very low-dose X-rays. The level of radiation exposure is minimal, comparable to the natural background radiation received over a few months. The benefits of early detection far outweigh this small risk. Regular mammograms can reduce breast cancer mortality by up to 40 per cent in certain age groups.

Myth 3: They’re Only For Older Women Fact: Although breast cancer is more common after the age of 50, it can occur at any age. Women in their 40s, or younger women with higher risk due to BRCA gene mutations or family history, should consult their doctor regarding the appropriate age and frequency for screening.

Myth 4: A Mammogram Will Detect Every Cancer Fact: Mammography is the most effective screening tool currently available, but it is not 100% accurate. In women with dense breast tissue, some cancers may be difficult to detect. Dr. Vani Ravikumar mentions, “In such cases, supplementary imaging tests such as breast ultrasound or MRI can improve detection, especially for women at higher risk.”

Mammography Myths Busted (Image Credits: Canva) Myth 5: Getting Called Back Means I Have Cancer Fact: A callback after a mammogram is common and usually indicates that the radiologist needs additional images or a closer look at a specific area. Most callbacks do not result in a cancer diagnosis. It is a standard part of the screening process to ensure accuracy.

Myth 6: Mammograms Are Painful Fact: Some women may feel temporary discomfort or pressure during the procedure, but it lasts only a few seconds. Compression is necessary to obtain clear images. Dr. Vani Ravikumar states, “Scheduling the mammogram about a week after menstruation can reduce breast tenderness and make the procedure more comfortable.”

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries With Highest Breast Cancer Incidence| Breast Cancer Awareness Day 2025 Myth 7: If I Eat Well And Exercise, I Won’t Get Breast Cancer Fact: A healthy lifestyle can help lower the risk of breast cancer, but cannot eliminate it. Dr. Vani Ravikumar says, “Even women with no family history or obvious risk factors can develop the disease.” Regular screening remains essential for early detection and effective treatment.

Regular mammograms are the most reliable tool for early detection of breast cancer. Screening should be done as per medical advice based on age and individual risk factors. Awareness, timely testing, and follow-up with healthcare professionals are key to effective breast cancer prevention and management.