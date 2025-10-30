Alia Bhatt Makeup Routine: Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s favourite actress, is not only loved for her exceptional acting skills, but also her simple and minimalist lifestyle, outfits and looks. The actress has always been respected for flaunting her natural good looks and effortless charm that leaves a style statement. In a recent video, Alia Bhatt has shared her everyday makeup tutorial that takes hardly 10 minutes to provide a soft glam look. Her makeup routine is perfect for beginners who want a glowing skin, understated eyes and a fresh face in just a few minutes. Alia’s soft glam look that includes everything minimal is ideal for college goers or just regular office or brunch date makeup.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shares a video with the caption, “eyes, lips & hairflips 🤎,” where she takes her audience through a full makeup session that focuses on enhancing her features with gentle, natural tones that work best for everyday wear. She wore a casual, breezy outfit with her damp hair falling naturally. On the makeup tutorial, she highlights skin prep, light foundation application, soft eyeshadows and lip tints, while emphasising natural beauty. If you want to glow like Alia Bhatt, enjoy her step-by-step guide for that dewy no-makeup makeup look.

Aila Bhatt 10-Minute Soft Glam Makeup Guide Skin Prep For long-lasting makeup, the primary step is skin prep. Alia Bhatt focuses on prepping her skin by spritzing a mist on her face and blending it nicely, allowing the skin to absorb it. She followed it with a hydrating serum for a plumping effect.

Alia Bhatt is adored for her sun-kissed looks and all credit goes to her blush effect. A big blush-fan girl, after her thorough skin prep, applies a peach-toned blush on her cheeks and blends it well with her fingers. Eyelash Curler Alia Bhatt prefers curling her eyelashes to make them look elongated. This helps the mascara to provide a fulfilling and elongated effect View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Hydrating Glow Lotion Alia Bhatt opts for a hydrating glow lotion that instantly luminises the skin for an overall natural glow. You can also use a glow enhancer or CC cream, mixing with strobe cream to opt for that illuminating effect.

Kajal She believes in keeping her makeup simple, thus, opts for a touch of kajal at the outer edge of her eyes and smudges with her fingers. Eye Shadow For that soft glam look, Alia opts for natural and nude shades of eyeshadow and blends them with the help of a brush on the upper crease of her eyes and also on the lower waterlines. She opts for the peach colour of eye shadow.

Compact Powder The actress sets her minimal makeup with a compact powder on her face by blending it well with the help of a brush. A compact powder helps the makeup to stay throughout the day and prevents makeup cracks. Mascara The second last step before finishing off her soft glam makeup is applying mascara. She coats her eyelashes as well as her brows for that natural yet fulfilling look. Lipstick Last by not least, Alia first moisturises her lips with a hydrating lip balm and applies a natural tint lipstick and blends it well with the help of her finger.



All in one, Alia Bhatt's 10-minute makeup look is the go-to for those who desire a subtle, radiant appearance without going through the hassle of a lengthy makeup routine. What attracted the attention of her fans, apart from her makeup, is her continuous hairflips and her overloaded cuteness.