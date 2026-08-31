Every year on 5th September, Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s second President and renowned educator, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day also honours teachers across the country, who are truly a guiding light for the future of India. This Teacher’s Day 2026, surprise your mentor while taking care of the environment with a thoughtful and eco-friendly gift.

7 Eco-Friendly Gift Ideas For Teachers 1. Potted Plants Or Mini Indoor Plants Potted plants or mini indoor plants will add greenery to your teacher’s surroundings. Opt for low-maintenance, small succulents or snake plants, which help to keep the air clean in classrooms and homes. Indoor plants are easily available on quick-commerce apps, or you can also buy from a nearby nursery.

Potted Plants Or Mini Indoor Plants (Canva) 2. Reusable Bamboo Or Wooden Stationery Reusable bamboo or wooden stationery is truly a standout gift option for teachers. Give bamboo pens with replaceable pencils, recycled paper notebooks or seed pencils that sprout when planted. These reduce plastic waste, and stationery is a basic teaching need.

Reusable Bamboo Or Wooden Stationery (Image Credit: Canva) 3. Eco-Friendly Tote Bag Cotton and jute tote bags are all over the internet, making it an apt eco-friendly, budget-friendly gift for your teacher, perfect for carrying books, lunch and other essentials. Eco-Friendly Tote Bag (Image Credit: Canva) 4. Sustainable Notebook Or Journal This Teachers’ Day 2026, showcase your efforts to make your teacher smile with a handmade, sustainable notebook or journal. All you need to do is bind recycled paper, bamboo covers or handmade paper together. Sustainable Notebook Or Journal (Image Credit: Canva) 5. Reusable Coffee Cup Or Water Bottle A reusable coffee cup or water bottle is another sustainable gift for your mentor. So they stay hydrated all day long and can drink their tea or coffee whenever they want. Reusable Coffee Cup Or Water Bottle (Image Credit: Canva) 6. Handmade Upcycled Gift Use old wood to make photo frames, old clothes to make cloth pouches or seed paper to make thank you cards. The handmade products have a personal feel and also minimise manufacturing waste, which is bad for the environment.

Handmade Upcycled Gift (Image Credit: Canva) 7. Organic Self-Care Gift Set Make a small hamper of chemical-free soaps, an essential oil candle or an organic tea hamper for your teacher to unwind after a long day in the classroom. These types of gifts support overall wellness, with no harmful additives.

Organic Self-Care Gift Set (Image Credit: Canva) ALSO READ: September 2026 Calendar: Complete List Of Festivals, Holidays And Important Dates How To Choose The Right Eco-Friendly Gift For Your Teacher? Give a gift by taking into account your teacher’s habits and preferences. For example, if your teacher loves writing, get them some bamboo pens; if he loves tea, get them some organic hampers. Choose durable products, products with less packaging, or localised or handmade products.

ALSO READ: September 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Check Dates For Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Teej And Pitru Paksh Why Choose Sustainable Gifts For Teachers? Eco-friendly gifts for your teachers reduce plastic waste and support sustainable products. And as classrooms are the first place to learn and grow for any kid, it also becomes an important place where young minds pledge to value sustainability. Additionally, these low-budget, DIY eco-friendly gift ideas showcase thoughtful appreciation, making your present an asset for both the teacher and nature.

FAQs When Is Teachers’ Day 2026? Teachers' Day in India is always held on 5th September as it marks the birthday of India's second President and great educator, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Why Do Students Give Gifts To Teachers On Teachers’ Day? The reason why students give gifts on Teachers' Day is that they appreciate their teachers for all the hard work they have done in shaping their lives.