The frizzy hair complaint is common, as it can transform manageable hair into unmanageable hair strands. Frizz occurs when the hair cuticle lifts, allowing moisture to penetrate and cause swelling. This leads to uneven hair texture, making it prone to tangling, knotting and breakage. As a result, hair that was once smooth and silky becomes unruly, uncooperative and difficult to style. By understanding the causes of frizz, individuals can take steps to mitigate its effects and restore their hair's natural manageability and shine.

In a conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr. Veena Praveen, Head Medical Advisor (South) and Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Limited explained why hair gets frizzy during monsoon. The Role Of Humidity In Hair Frizz The frizziness of hair in the monsoons is catalysed mostly by high humidity. Hair strands are made up of keratin- a protein containing hydrogen bonds that hold them together and give them their shape. These bonds become weakened in humid conditions as the hair will hold moisture in the air. This abrades the cuticle which is the external part of the hair shaft raising it to give an unkempt ruffled look. This absorption of moisture is further compounded in India where the weather during the monsoons routinely has a humidity well over 80% resulting in extreme frizz.

Hair Type And Susceptibility To Frizz The hair type is considered an aspect of key importance. Indians tend towards wavy and curly hair which is more prone to frizz as the cuticle is inherently irregular, thus eases the entry of moisture. Straight, smoother cuticle hair has less effect, though it is not immune. Frizz is further worsened by the porosity of the hair which may depend on genes or activities such as colour or treatment chemicals like perming. Spraying the hair on such highly porous hair is quite difficult in the monsoons because the hair takes longer to dry off.

ALSO READ: How To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Manageable This Monsoon? Disruption Of Natural Oils There is a natural oil produced by the scalp called sebum which covers the hair and shields it against all the moisture present in the environment. This oil is diluted when there is high humidity, and, therefore, it will not manage to seal the cuticle tightly. This exposes the hair to external wetness and the strands will swell and frizz. This is exacerbated by the exposure to frequent rain common during the monsoon season in India since this sort of exposure washes away the sebum, leaving hair dry and more prone to getting tangled.

Chemical Treatments And Missing Temperature Functions By causing harm to the hair cuticle through processes of bleaching or straightening of the hair, chemicals add to the risks of developing porosities and frizz. In India, pollution levels soar in monsoon when there is dust and particulate matter in cities such as Delhi or Mumbai, thus further compromising hair. The pollutants land on the scalp and irritate the scalp, weakening the hair health whereas wet environment encourages fungal disorders such as dandruff, which indirectly contributes to frizz as they affect the balance of the scalp.

ALSO READ: Is Your Damaged And Frizzy Hair Screaming For Help? 7 Hair Oils That Might Be Your Miracle Fix Tips To Fight Monsoon Frizz To control frizz, apply sulfate-free shampoos and rich oils such as argan or coconut oils which should retain the sebum. Use anti-frizz hair serums or leave-in conditioner with silicone to coat the cuticle. Protein deep conditioning masks are done once in a week to restore water and strength. Do not use alcohol products and limit the use of dry heat styling products, as they exacerbate the situation. Once every other day washing keeps natural oils. Cover hair with scarves during precipitation, and take a biotin diet (nuts, eggs), so as to promote hair strength.