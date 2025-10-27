Most Indian women get by in their hectic lives, juggling family, work, and social obligations, pushing their own health issues into the background. In the midst of such daily stresses, the subtle first symptoms of menopause, such as mood swings, irregular menstruation, restlessness during sleep, or excessive tiredness, go unnoticed or are misinterpreted as normal stress or ageing. Ignorance, social taboos associated with women's health and lack of open discussion on menopause are among the factors behind this widespread unawareness, leading numerous women to overlook early signals their bodies show.

The amount of time that elapses before an Indian woman presents with severe menopause symptoms or those affecting daily life. Cultural values, shame for matters related to the reproductive system, and poor access to healthcare lead to the delay in consulting a doctor. Women can blame symptoms such as hot flashes, anxiety, or joint pain on unrelated conditions, and menopause can go on quietly. In conversation with The Daily Jagran, Dr Rakhi Goyal, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Chandigarh, explains why Indian women are missing the early signs of menopause and why it matters.

Why The Early Signs Are Commonly Missed? Many Indian women tend to dismiss early menopausal symptoms, attributing them to stress, workload, or poor sleep rather than recognising them as hormonal changes. Studies from across the country have reported a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, from joint pain and fatigue to hot flushes, insomnia, and anxiety. Yet, awareness of their link to menopause remains limited. In a multi-centric study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2024, nearly two-thirds of women surveyed were unaware that menopause could affect mood, sleep, or bone health. Another review in Climacteric this year, highlighted striking regional variations in awareness and access to menopause care, with rural women significantly less informed about treatment options such as hormone therapy.

Cultural And Systemic Barriers That Obscure The Picture Culturally, discussion of reproductive ageing is often taboo. Dr Rakhi Goyal states, "Symptoms that affect mood, sexual drive or cognition carry stigma and are normalised as ageing or burnout." Health-seeking patterns also compound the issue: community studies from Haryana and Gurugram report uneven awareness of physical and emotional symptoms, and low familiarity with menopausal hormone therapy and other evidence-based options.

Why This Matters And What Should Change? Missed perimenopausal signs are not merely an inconvenience. Dr Rakhi Goyal mentions, “They forfeit opportunities for symptom relief, lifestyle interventions that protect bone and heart health, and timely counselling about fertility implications for those still considering pregnancy.” Population trends mean more Indian women will spend decades post-menopause, increasing the need for public-health imperatives.

Early Signs Of Menopause (Image Credits: Canva) Practical Next Steps For Clinicians And Women We should move beyond menstrual timing as the sole cue and ask actively about sleep, night sweats, memory lapses and sexual changes in women from their late thirties onwards. Dr Rakhi Goyal says, “Public education must normalise the transition and expand access to menopausal services in district-level care. When recognised timely, simple interventions such as personalised lifestyle advice, targeted therapies and bone-health screening can improve quality of life.”

Through open discussion, educating women on typical menopausal changes and encouraging regular health check-ups, it is theoretically possible to close the awareness gap. Early recognition and intervention can enable women to deal with menopause more confidently and easily.