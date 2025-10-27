Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: In a latest development in the suicide case of 28-year-old doctor, the victim's cousin has alleged lapses in the investigation and spoke about the the possibility of "another suicide note". This comes after a series of allegations including pressure to fabricate postmortem reports.

The doctor was found hanging at her rented accomodation in Maharashtra's Satara with a suicide note at her palm, alleging that she was raped multiple times by police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane, and harassed by her landlord's son Prashant Bankar. Prashant’s family has however claimed that the doctor named him in the note as he rejected her marriage proposal. In police action, two accused, named in the suicide note, were arrested and were remanded.

The doctor died by suicide on Thursday night in a hotel room. As per the woman doctor's cousin the postmortem was not carried out till 6 am on the following day. "When she died, there was no one to perform her postmortem till 6 am. They brought her dead body from her residence to the hospital in our absence. All this should have happened in front of the family members," the cousin said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The cousin further added that the doctor was forced to prepare false postmortem reports and make changes in the fitness certificates. "She was under a lot of political and police pressure for the last year. Medical staff at the hospital are also involved...She was being forced to perform more and more postmortems despite other officers being present at the hospital," the cousin added.

The police have said that the woman doctor had been "reluctant to conduct pre-arrest medical examinations at night" and would create problems when it came to issuing fitness certificates at the hospital. A Second Suicide Note The doctor had written a suicide note in Marathi on her palm. However, the doctor's cousin stated the presence of a second suicide note. "We believe that when her dead body was taken to the hospital, she must have left behind another suicide note. She fought hard and wrote 4-page complaint letters. She cannot die with just a little note on her palm," the cousin reportedly said, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Gopal Badane's Mention The doctor has claimed that she was being forced to make fake health certificates for the accused in police cases, and many times, the accused were not even brought to the hospital. She named Gopal Badane in the letter written to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in June 2025.

Former BJP Leader Gets Clean Chit A clean chit was given to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madha Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar in the suicide case after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday ruled out the former's involvement. Nimbalkar’s name was doing the rounds after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve shared a letter by the woman doctor.

