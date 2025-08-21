Maharashtra Rains: Twelve persons have died in floods in Maharashtra's Nanded district since August 14, an official said on Thursday. Citing a primary loss report, he said 142 animals have lost their lives, while crops on 4.47 lakh hectares in 1299 villages were destroyed.

"The 12 persons who have died comprise nine from the district and three from neighbouring Telangana. A total of 338 kuccha and pucca houses were damaged. The State Disaster Response Force has so far rescued 386 residents from various villages," he said citing the report.

As per the report, water entered 2645 houses, affecting 11227 residents. "Though the rain has stopped, the link with a few villages has yet not been established. In Himayatnagar, the bridge connecting Sirpalli and Dolhari villages is submerged.

The administration has set up a medical camp by reaching Sirpalli using a boat," the report informed. Floods in Mukhed, the worst affected area in the district, is under control as on Thursday, the official said.

Excess rainfall, water coming from Latur, Udgir and areas of neighboring Karnataka has kept the water level in Lendi dam high, he added. Aid has been given to kin of five of the 12 dead, he said.

The body of Afreen Shaikh, a 30 year-old hailing from Telangana who was missing since August 20, has been recovered, as per the report.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through syndicated feed by PTI.)