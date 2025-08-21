Incumbent Ajay Singh was on Thursday re-elected President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for a third consecutive term after his comprehensive victory over Jaslal Pradhan in the long-overdue polls.

The elections, postponed by more than six months amid legal wrangling, were conducted in the presence of Returning Officer Rajesh Tandon and BFI interim committee head Fairuz Mohammed of Singapore, who was sent by World Boxing as its observer.

World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst and Secretary General Mike McAtee, who were originally set to be observers, did not attend the polls.

The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also didn't send any observers.

Singh, who is also the managing director of SpiceJet Airlines, won the contest 40-26. He will be joined by new secretary general Pramod Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who succeeds Assam's Hemanta Kalita.

Kalita was ineligible to contest after serving two consecutive four-year terms as an office-bearer and must now undergo the mandatory cooling-off period.

Tamil Nadu's Pon Baskaran was elected as treasurer. Representing the Sikkim unit, former boxer Pradhan competed in the men's light welterweight event at the 1984 Summer Olympics, while Singh was representing the Uttarakhand association.

The results, however, remain subject to the final outcome of an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court, where several state units have challenged the constitutional amendments introduced by the interim committee that had been overseeing BFI's daily affairs.

The elections were initially scheduled for March 28 but were repeatedly stalled due to a series of petitions, appeals and counter-appeals.

"I'm just happy that we get to continue the good work that the BFI has been doing for the past eight years," Singh said after his victory.

"As you know, India's rank in the world has gone up from number 44 eight years ago to a rank of number 4 in the world today. So, that gives us immense satisfaction that Indian boxers are now getting the opportunity to box in international championships and that they win so many medals and India gets to shine on the world stage.