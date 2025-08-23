Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that several districts of Maharashtra are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department informed that while the coastal regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, the other areas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The IMD stated that the continuous rainfall is set to provide relief from the heat by reducing the temperature by two to four degrees Celsius; however, several key areas are also likely to deal with issues like waterlogging, landslides, and power outages.

While providing details, the weather department stated that while Raigad and Ratnagiri are likely to witness heavy rainfall from August 24 to 26, heavy downpours are likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on August 26. The heavy rainfall in the capital city is also likely to lead to several issues, including waterlogging, disruption in flight and train services, and slow vehicular movement. The IMD further stated that several districts, including Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nandurbar, are likely to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms on August 24 and 25.

The weather department further stated that several other districts, including the Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara Ghat areas, are likely to receive light to heavy rainfall on August 26. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences. It also advised the fishermen to limit their financial activities and maintain a distance from the water bodies.