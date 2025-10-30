Maharashtra News: In a shocking incident, a woman was killed on the spot when a massive rock crashed through the sunroof of her moving car, hitting her on the head. The incident occurred in Tamhini Ghat while the woman was driving from Pune to Mangaon in her Volkswagen Virtus.

The 43-year-old woman, identified as Snehal Gujarati, was travelling from Pune to Mangaon when a large rock rolled down from the hill and fell onto her car. The force of the impact shattered the sunroof and struck her directly on the head while she was sitting on the passenger seat, News18 reported.

Private Luxury Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Highway

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a private luxury bus travelling from Mumbai to Jalna caught fire on the Samruddhi Highway’s Nagpur Lane around 3 AM.

The bus was carrying passengers, along with the driver and his assistant. However, no casualties were reported as the driver quickly emptied the bus.

Earlier this month, at least eight people were killed and 15 others were injured when a speeding mini truck plunged into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on October 18. The mini truck carrying around 40 passengers was returning from a pilgrimage site when the driver lost control and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge, police said.