Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified 12 railway overbridges (ROBs) in central and south Mumbai as being in a precarious condition. The civic body has urged citizens not to overcrowd these bridges, which pass over train tracks between Marine Lines and Dadar.

Bridges Near Festival Hotspots Many of the identified bridges are located in areas known for large Ganesh mandals, attracting devotees from across Maharashtra and the country. The bridges include Marine Lines railway flyover, Sandhurst Road flyover, French railway flyover, Kennedy flyover, Falkland flyover, Mahalaxmi station flyover, Prabhadevi-Carroll flyover and Lokmanya Tilak flyover at Dadar.

ALSO READ: School Holiday Live Updates: Schools Closed In Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Other States Weight Limits and Safety Advice The Indian Express report cited Civic officials as stating that, the maximum weight allowed on these bridges is 16 tonnes. They also advised against playing heavy bass music during processions, as vibrations could affect the older structures. “These bridges are not dilapidated, but the festival involves transporting idols on trucks with large crowds, which adds significant weight. Most of these bridges are nearly a century old, so overcrowding should be avoided,” an official said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Station's Pictures Emerge | See Pics Repairs And Traffic Management Some bridges are currently under repair, while others are scheduled for maintenance after the monsoon. The official added that fully closing these bridges during the festival is not feasible, as it would disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to citizens.