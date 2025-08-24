Mumabi Metro Line 3 Update: In a major update, the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line, also known as Line 3, will now start earlier on Sundays from August 31. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said that instead of 8:30 am, the services on the Aqua Line will start at 6:30 am on Sundays.

In an Instagram post, MMRCL said, From Sunday, "Aug 31, Metro Line-3 will begin services at 6:30 AM (instead of 8:30 AM) Now enjoy early morning hassle-free travel all 7 days a week, including Sundays & holidays." Aqua Line, Mumbai's first fully underground corridor, between Cuffe Parade (Colaba) and Aarey, stretches 33.5 km. It has 27 stations (26 underground + one at grade). At present, the services start at 6:30 am from Monday to Saturday and continue till 11:00 pm.

On Sundays, the first train runs at 8:30 pm. The change aims to benefit weekend travelers as the line expands. Mumbai Metro Line 3: Operational status Phase 1: The first phase of 12.69 km runs from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It was opened to the public on October 7, 2024. Phase 1 has 10 stations and facilitates travel to the Mumbai Airport.

The stations in Phase 1 stretch are: Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR. Phase 2A: Phase 2A between Worli and Atre Chowk, spanning 9.8 km with 6 stations, was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on May 10 this year. The stations on Phase 2A are: Dharavi, Shitaladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka). Last Phase: The last phase of the Aqua line has 11 stations and is likely to be inaugurated in September. The stations on the last phase are: Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Cuffe Parade.