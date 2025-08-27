The Mumbai Monorail is set to expand its operational fleet as two new trains, which have been stationed at the Wadala depot for the last six to eight months, are ready to be pressed into service. With this addition, the total number of trains running on the 20-km route from Chembur to Wadala and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk will rise to seven.

Over the past four months, only five out of eight trains have been operational, as the remaining three were withdrawn for testing to ensure their equipment, devices, and software align with the new standards. The two new rakes being added are part of this upgraded set, enhancing service reliability for daily commuters.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monorail Rescue Video: Passengers Evacuated Through Broken Windows Of Stalled Train | Watch Monorail New Train Technologies Upgraded Supplied by Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives, the new trains are technologically advanced versions of the decade-old fleet. Before entering service, these rakes will undergo retrofitting to sync with the Monorail’s signaling and engineering systems, ensuring compatibility and safety.

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which functions under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the newly added rakes will first be retrofitted so that their systems are compatible with the monorail’s existing 10-year-old signalling and engineering infrastructure.

“The necessary changes are expected to be completed by early September, after which we will request the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to inspect it,” said an official with MMMOCL. Once the inspections are cleared, the state government will approve their addition to the operational fleet, further increasing capacity, reducing wait times, and improving the overall efficiency of the corridor. “By adding trains, the need to control overcrowding inside Monorail will be eliminated. The gap between two services can be brought down to 15 minutes, from the present 20 minutes. Currently, due to untoward incidents, this goes up to 25 minutes, leading to a build-up of passengers inside trains and on the platforms,” said another official.

Passenger Capacity Will Increase Across Monorail Corridor The addition of two rakes is expected to significantly augment carrying capacity across the Monorail corridor. With each four-car train designed to accommodate 562 passengers, while the new rakes can carry up to 600, the service will be better equipped to handle growing daily footfalls of 16,000-18,000, especially at busy stations such as Lower Parel, Chembur, Wadala, and Mysore Colony. Reduced headway between trains will make commuting quicker and more convenient, addressing delays caused by insufficient rolling stock and frequent breakdowns in the past.

Mumbai Monorail Authorities Introduce SOP To further enhance passenger experience, the Mumbai Monorail authorities are introducing operational improvements, including a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regulating passenger load at stations. Although recent enforcement of this SOP has caused minor halts of 10-15 minutes at stations, it ensures safety after incidents such as the August 19 train stoppage with over 580 passengers onboard. Plans are also underway to launch WhatsApp-based ticketing, similar to metro lines, and appoint a private operator for a five-year contract worth Rs 300 crore to manage operations and maintenance efficiently.

“Despite repeated appeals, commuters do not cooperate and this causes delays. Still, we have decided to get commuters to alight before we resume the trip, delays notwithstanding. If the doors close despite crowding, the train will proceed with caution,” said an official.