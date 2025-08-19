Mumbai Rain Update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices, excluding essential and emergency services, due to heavy rain in Mumbai on August 19. Whereas private offices and establishments have been requested to instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and its suburbs. ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Heavy Rain Floods Streets; BMC Shuts Private Offices, Advises Work From Home “All Government and Semi-Government Offices in Mumbai will remain closed today, 19th August 2025. Private offices / institutions / establishments are advised to instruct their employees to work from home. The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert today, i.e. Tuesday, 19th August 2025, for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai City and Suburbs, continuous heavy rainfall has been experienced since morning. In view of the above, all government and semi-government offices, as well as BMC offices, except for the essential services, have holidays today as declared by the BMC, in its capacity as the District Disaster Management Authority. Further, all private offices, institutions, and establishments in Mumbai are requested to instruct their staff to work from home, also avoid venturing out if not essential,” the BMC said in a post on X.

Mumbai Weather Update 1. IMD has issued a red alert for several areas including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat on Tuesday. 2. According to the Weather Department, several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour, PTI reported.

3. BMC ordered all government private schools, colleges and other educational institutions to suspend offline classes on Tuesday in wake of heavy rainfall and waterloggings in the city. 4. Local train services on the Harbour line were delayed due to waterlogging, with suburban trains running approximately 20–22 minutes behind schedule. Services on the Main line also experienced delays ranging from 20 to 25 minutes. 5. Heavy rain triggers a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway. ALSO READ: Mumbai Rain Fury: BMC Shuts Schools, Colleges As City Records Over 100 mm Rainfall In 9 Hours; Red Alert Issued | Top Updates 6. Issuing an Advisory, the Mumbai police commissioner released the helpline number. “Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of emergency, please dial 100, 112 or 103,” the commissioner said in a social media post.