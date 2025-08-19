The torrential rainfall in Mumbai wreaked havoc across the city, turning streets into and subways into ponds. Pictures from across the city sufficiently explained the out of hand situation as rain brought the economic capital to stand-still and people were seen reeling with chest high water.

- According to an official from the Weather Department, several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour, PTI reported.

- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several areas including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat on Tuesday.

- Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday said that several districts in Maharashtra will remain under red or orange alert. The IMD has put several several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli under orange alert.

- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all government private schools, colleges and other educational institutions to suspend offline classes on Tuesday in wake of heavy rainfall and waterloggings in the city.

- CM Fadnavis on Monday said that seven persons had lost their lives to the incessant rainfall in the state. 200 villagers were stranded in Nanded after extremely heavy rainfall.

- Targeting the civic body, Aditya Thackarey asked three questions from BMC.

- How many pumps were put into action

- How many pumping stations were working at full capacity

- How many new flooding spots were reported this year and why?

- Local Train Services On Harbour line faced delay due to waterlogging on train tracks. Suburban services on Harbour line were running at least 20-22 minutes late. The delay on the Main line is 20-25 minutes.

-Heavy rain triggers a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway.

VIDEO | Mumbai rains: Heavy rain triggers a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway, leaving commuters stranded.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/IcKVbEmHJm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

- Issuing an Advisory, the Mumbai police commissioner released the helpline number. “Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of emergency, please dial 100, 112 or 103,” the commissioner said in a social media post.

