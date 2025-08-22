Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai police have launched a mega crackdown on application-based cab services for an arbitrary increase in price amid heavy rainfall blocking streets and creating waterlogging, resulting in severe hindrance to daily commute. Cab prices often shoot up during peak rain in Mumbai, but this time, such malpractice was met with strict action from the authorities, as a mega crackdown was launched against cab application companies to prevent them from using natural calamities to hit commuters financially.

After the strict direction from the Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, the Maharashtra government launched a drive against those cab provider companies that imposed surcharges and increased the cab fare prices several times. Action was taken on 147 cab providers; of these, at least 36 were found charging excessive fares from passengers. Several districts of Maharashtra and parts of Mumbai were submerged after torrential rain lashed Mumbai over the past few days. The rain severely affected the transport system, with roads flooded and local train tracks submerged. Utilising the opportunity, cab provider companies increased their charges multi-fold during the hours of calamity. Numerous incidents of cab companies charging an arbitrary amount, using the crisis to dive deep into the common man's pocket, came to light. In some instances, a fare that would normally be Rs 200 shot up manifold to Rs 600-800.

Sarnaik ordered the Motor Transport Department to act against such cab services after complaints surfaced. Discussing the matter with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, he suggested that the cyber cell should also act against app-based taxi services that charge illegal fares.