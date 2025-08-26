- By Deeksha Gour
Mumbai Traffic Advisory: The Transport Department has announced the temporary closure of the Mankoli Flyover at Mothagaon in Dombivli during the Ganpati immersion celebrations. The flyover will remain closed from 12 noon to midnight on four major days: August 28, August 31, September 2 and September 6, according to a notification from Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Shirsat. Senior Police Inspector Shriram Patil confirmed that vehicles will be redirected to alternate routes during the closure.
The Mothagaon Retibandar Ghat has long been a popular choice for Ganpati and Gauri immersion. Devotees from across Dombivli gather at the ghat, particularly on Anant Chaturdashi, with large crowds also present on the one-and-a-half, five and seven-day celebrations. Many residents travel to the ghat on foot or by vehicle, often using Retibandar Chowk Road and the Mankoli Flyover.
The decision to close the flyover comes ahead of anticipated traffic congestion. Since its opening, Mankoli Flyover has become a key route for commuters from Thane, Mumbai and Bhiwandi. Regular traffic on Retibandar Railway Gate, Umeshnagar, Pandit Deendayal Road and the flyover is expected to worsen during the immersion period. To prevent severe jams, the Transport Department has opted for temporary closure.
Mankoli Flyover Closed: Alternative Routes
Authorities have issued detailed traffic diversion plans. Vehicles coming from Thane and Mumbai via the flyover will be stopped near Mankoli within Narpoli traffic limits and rerouted via Anjurphata and Bhiwandi bypass. Commuters from Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Navi Mumbai will be redirected from Patri Bridge, Tata Naka, Suyog Hotel, DNS Bank Sonarpada, and Manpada Chowk to the Durgadi and Gandhar Bridge route.
Traffic from Thakurli and Dombivli using the Thakurli or Kopar Bridge will be restricted at these points and guided to use Durgadi and Gandhar Bridges instead. Meanwhile, vehicles approaching via Mothagaon Retibandar Railway Gate will be stopped at Mankoli and redirected via Patripool and Durgadi Chowk.
The Transport Department has urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and follow the diversion routes to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festival period.