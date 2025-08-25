- By Yashashvi Tak
Mumbai Weather Today: The city experienced heavy rainfall on Monday morning, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Sion’s Gandhi Market and the Eastern Express Highway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar on Tuesday and Wednesday.
An orange alert has been issued for South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai due to persistent moderate to heavy rainfall, which may cause waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Areas along the Central Line, including Sion, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Kalyan, are witnessing steady showers and remain under a yellow alert.
Areas such as Borivali, Andheri, Powai, Bandra, and the wider MMR region are likely to remain mostly dry, with only occasional passing showers.
August 25 Rainfall Record
As of August 25, 2025, average rainfall recorded between 8:00 AM on August 24 and 7:00 AM on August 25 was 12.41 mm in the City (CT), 13.84 mm in the Eastern Suburbs (ES), and 18.04 mm in the Western Suburbs (WS). Notable rainfall was also observed at several locations between 6:00 and 7:00 AM on August 25.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
August 22–25: Mostly cloudy skies with moderate rain; daytime temperatures near 30 Degree Celsius and night temperatures between 25-26 Degree Celsius.
August 26: IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert with widespread showers expected across Mumbai.
August 27–28: Rainy conditions to continue without formal warnings; temperatures to range from 28 to 25 Degree Celsius.
Mumbai Traffic Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall
1. Central Railway services on the main and Harbour lines are currently running as usual.
2. Delays and disruptions may occur if heavy downpours cause severe waterlogging.
3. Use apps like m-Indicator or official railway handles for real-time train status.
4. Plan journeys carefully, keeping in mind possible delays and cancellations.
5. Consider alternatives such as the Mumbai Metro for certain routes.
6. Avoid flooded stretches and stick to well-drained main roads.