Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday took a sharp dig at migrants, saying, “Those who come to Mumbai from other states can only see potholes in the city. But what they don't see is that their whole state is a hole.”

The remark came after Raj met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in South Mumbai to discuss civic issues affecting Mumbai and other cities, according to the MNS chief. The meeting followed a political setback for the Thackeray cousins. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had teamed up for the BEST Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society elections, but their joint panel failed to secure any of the 21 seats marking the first time the duo fought together since their reunion last month.

Despite the electoral defeat, Raj clarified on X that his discussion with the CM focused on "traffic problems and parking issues." "Cities are growing, new projects are coming up, and the influx of people into cities is not stopping. We are stuck on issues like pigeons and elephants, but we are not paying attention to problems like parking. Traffic congestion is the most serious issue, and there is a need to look at it," Raj said.