Thane Internal Ring Metro Project: In a major update for the commuters of Thane, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) is set to commence the construction of the much-awaited Thane Internal Ring Road Project from next month. The 29-kilometer metro corridor will significantly boost the regional connectivity by cutting the travel time and reducing the traffic congestion from the key areas. The project will form a loop around the western region of the city and will connect the key residential and business regions. Apart from improving the connectivity, the metro project will also boost the financial activities in the city.

While providing details, the MahaMetro stated that the total estimated price for the project is Rs 12,200 Crore, adding that it will feature 22 stations. It further stated that while 20 stations will be elevated, the remaining two stations will be built underground. The authority further stated that the project will be built between the Ulhas River and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, two key regions of the city.

The Metro corridor will pass through several stations, including Thane Junction, New Thane, Raila Devi, Wagle Circle, Gandhi Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot, Shivai Nagar, Neelkanth Terminal, Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, Waterfront, Patlipada, Azad Nagar Bus Stop, Manorama Nagar, Kolshet Industrial Area, Balkum Naka, Balkumpada, Rabodi, and Shivaji Chowk.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Thane Metro stated that the corridor is likely to serve more than 6 lakh passengers on a daily basis in 2029, adding that the number will increase to around 9 lakh in 2045. Earlier last month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will announce several projects in the upcoming months to improve the regional connectivity in Mumbai and other nearby cities.