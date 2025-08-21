Water Cut News : The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced 24-hour water cuts in several parts of the district, from Thursday (August 21) noon to Friday (August 22) noon, due to essential repair work amid heavy rainfall. According to the civic body, the repair work will take place at the Jambhul Water Purification Centre.

In 24 hours, areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation, including parts of Mumbra (Zones 26 and 31), along with all regions under the Kalla Water Supply Committee, Rupadei Pada, Gakshinir No. 2, Nehrunagar, Manpada Prasadgamit, and Kolshet Khalcha Vad, will face a water cut.

The TMC has requested all residents to store water in advance, use it sparingly, and extend their cooperation during the maintenance period. Once the water supply is restored, the pressure may be low for one or two days.

Maharashtra Heavy Rainfall And Waterlogging Key Update

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra.

2. So far 20 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district in the last four months.

3. “A total of 20 deaths have been recorded across the district in the past four months, and 11 persons sustained injuries in accidents during this period," Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sandeep Mane said.

4. Thane district has received 1,842.90 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, with the highest single-day rainfall recorded at 69 mm. This has contributed to the district already reaching 70.80 percent of its seasonal average.

5. A total of 337 houses sustained partial damage during this period, including five affected by heavy rainfall in Thane.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 4 Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pit Dug For Railway Overbridge In Yavatmal

6. While heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life in Mumbai, several other districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Hingoli, have also experienced intense downpours.