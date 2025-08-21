Yavatmal Tragedy: In a shocking incident, four children drowned in a water-filled pit for a railway flyover in Darwha city of Yavatmal district, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The children in the age group of 10 to 14 years were playing near the under-construction flyover located near Darwha railway station when they drowned in the pit. A big pit was dug for the pillar construction. The tragic incident occurred amid heavy rains in the region.

The officials said a probe has been launched to determine why the children went to the spot. The investigation will find whether they fell into the pit where rainwater was accumulated or if they went for a swim.

ALSO READ: Weather In Mumbai: City Put On Yellow Alert Today; Relief Likely After Heavy Rain For Five Consecutive Days

The authorities said the deceased were identified as Golu Pandurang Narnavare, Somya Satish Khadsan, Rihan Aslam Khan, and Vaibhav Ashish Bothle.

After hearing about incident, some locals jumped into the pit and pulled the children out of the water. They took the children to the hospital, where they were declared as brought dead.

Rain Fury Continues In Maharashtra

The Yavatmal tragedy took place amid monsoon fury in the state. Mumbai and Thane were the worst-affected districts. However, on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed little respite from torrential rains as the metropolis slowly limped back to normalcy with its lifeline - local trains -- springing back to life, and schools and offices opening for regular functioning.