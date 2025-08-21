- By Raju Kumar
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:38 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Yavatmal Tragedy: In a shocking incident, four children drowned in a water-filled pit for a railway flyover in Darwha city of Yavatmal district, Maharashtra on Wednesday. The children in the age group of 10 to 14 years were playing near the under-construction flyover located near Darwha railway station when they drowned in the pit. A big pit was dug for the pillar construction. The tragic incident occurred amid heavy rains in the region.
A Probe Into The Matter Launched
The officials said a probe has been launched to determine why the children went to the spot. The investigation will find whether they fell into the pit where rainwater was accumulated or if they went for a swim.
The authorities said the deceased were identified as Golu Pandurang Narnavare, Somya Satish Khadsan, Rihan Aslam Khan, and Vaibhav Ashish Bothle.
After hearing about incident, some locals jumped into the pit and pulled the children out of the water. They took the children to the hospital, where they were declared as brought dead.
Rain Fury Continues In Maharashtra
The Yavatmal tragedy took place amid monsoon fury in the state. Mumbai and Thane were the worst-affected districts. However, on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed little respite from torrential rains as the metropolis slowly limped back to normalcy with its lifeline - local trains -- springing back to life, and schools and offices opening for regular functioning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' of showers in Mumbai for Thursday. The Weather Department predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the region will go down from Thursday.
Mumbai's Santacruz observatory, representative of the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, as per the IMD data. "The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai received 107.4 mm rain, whereas the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs reported 209 mm during the 24-hour period," an IMD official informed.
(With PTI Inputs)