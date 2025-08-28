Astrology Remedies For Money: Everyone wants to be financially independent. We work hard, putting a lot into our jobs, but sometimes it doesn't pay off as we want. What if there were helpful ways to change your life for the better, ways that help you get more wealth, make sure your work is rewarded, and lead to real financial freedom? Think about what you could do if you had the right resources to reach your potential and get what you deserve, making financial independence achievable and your financial situation could improve.

Individuals can get rid of financial difficulties by taking the help of astrology. Vedic Meet's astrologers share 8 effective astrological remedies that can change your life and invite financial luck at your doorstep. Try these simple remedies and watch your life change. With consistent practice and unwavering faith, an individual can start to notice a positive difference in their financial situation.

8 Effective Astrological Remedies To End Financial Struggle 1. Offer Akshat (Raw Rice) To Lord Shiva Every Monday Offer raw rice to the Shivling every Monday, either at a temple or at home, after rinsing it carefully. While doing so, chant Om Namah Shivaya 108 times. This simple act may please Lord Shiva, clearing money problems and bringing peace and good luck into your life, opening doors to wealth and a positive outlook.

2. Place A Kuber Yantra In Your Home To improve your financial status, you can put a Kuber Yantra in the northeast part of your house. This area is connected to Lord Kuber, who is seen as the God of wealth. People think this symbol can bring prosperity into your life and could be helpful for improving your finances.

Important Vastu advice for the northeast corner: - Do not put heavy items, trash cans, or shoes in this area. - A toilet should not be in the northeast. - Keep this space neat, bright, and positive. - When the northeast is balanced, money and success may come to your home. 3. Repair All Water Leaks Immediately Don't ignore small leaks, or they could cost you a lot of money. Vastu says that drips, even tiny ones, can mean money is being lost. Leaking water is believed to represent your funds going down the drain. So, repair those dripping taps in the kitchen or bathroom quickly to keep your finances healthy and your plumbing working well.

ALSO READ: Why You Should Not Keep More Than One Photo Or Idol Of Lord Ganesha At Home? Vastu Shastra Explains By following certain vastu remedies, individuals can attract financial success. (Image Source: Canva) 4. Avoid Bathroom In The North Direction of Your Home Vastu suggests the north is related to money and success. A bathroom there may block wealth and bring bad vibes. Instead, think about putting water features in the north or west of your home to encourage positive energy and results, for a better and richer home.

5. Keep a Money Plant At Home The money plant is known to symbolise financial growth and good vibes. For the best results, put it in a green container. Then, put it in the southeast part of your house. This area is linked to Venus. It's also linked to Lakshmi. It is believed to draw wealth and positivity, possibly bringing luck and a better mood to your home.

Vastu Do’s For Money Plant - Keep the plant in good condition and ensure its leaves stay green. - Remove any dead or yellow leaves as soon as you spot them. - Don't place the plant in the northeast corner of a room or directly on the floor. - A thriving money plant is thought to bring wealth and ease money troubles. 6. Place A Mirror In Your Locker Or Safe Put a clean mirror inside your locker or safe, where you keep valuable things. Vastu says the mirror will reflect your wealth, which doubles your money. It is a symbolic way to multiply your savings, help your wealth grow and bring you financial stability.

7. Keep a Kuber Potli (Money Bag) A Kuber Potli is a small bag that contains coins, turmeric, coriander, rice, chana dal, cowrie shells, Gomti chakra, and other auspicious items. Keeping all of these things in a bag has been believed to attract success and wealth, as well as luck and good energy in general. This bag is used to maintain financial stability and increase wealth.

8. Chant Lakshmi Mantra Chant the mantra “Shreem” regularly to bring wealth and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi into your life. It is believed that this easy but strong sound can bring abundance, peace and good fortune. You can change your life by adding this mantra to your daily routine to harness its energy.