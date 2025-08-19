- By Kashish Rai
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Aaj Ka Panchang 20 August 2025: The Dainik Panchang is a revered daily guide in Hindu culture, offering insights into auspicious and spiritual living. It provides crucial information on sunrise and sunset timings, tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and karan, helping individuals determine the most favourable times for important tasks and rituals. By following the Panchang, people synchronise their activities with cosmic rhythms, fostering harmony and success in personal and professional spheres. It's also a valuable tool for planning religious observances, fasts, and festivals, connecting individuals with tradition and universal energies, and guiding them towards a more balanced and purposeful life.
Daily Panchang Insights For 20 August 2025
According to the Panchang, on the 20th of August 2025, the inauspicious Rahu Kaal period will occur from 12:24 PM to 02:02 PM. Auspicious tasks can also be performed in Abhijit Muhurat and Amrit Kaal. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid travelling in the North direction due to the Disha Shool.
Read the important Panchang details for today below:
Aaj Ka Panchang 20 August 2025
12, Bhadrapada
Krishna Paksha, Dwadashi
2082 Kalayukta, Vikrama Samvata
- Sunrise: 05:53 AM
- Sunset: 06:56 PM
- Moonrise: 03:36 AM, Aug 21
- Moonset: 05:10 PM
- Tithi: Dwadashi up to 01:58 PM, Trayodashi
- Nakshatra: Punarvasu up to 12:27 AM, August 21, Pushya
- Paksha: Krishna Paksha
- Yog: Siddhi up to 06:13 PM, Vyatipata
Auspicious Timings
- Brahm Muhurat: 04:25 AM to 05:09 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: None
- Amrit Kaal: 10:07 PM to 11:40 PM
- Godhuli Muhurat: 06:56 PM to 07:17 PM
- Vijaya Muhurat: 02:35 PM to 03:27 PM
- Nishita Muhurat: 12:03 AM, August 21 to 12:46 AM, August 21
Inauspicious Timings
- Rahu Kaal: 12:24 PM to 02:02 PM
- Gulikai Kalam: 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM
- Yamganda: 07:31 AM to 09:09 AM
- Dur Muhuratam: 11:58 AM to 12:50 PM
Disha Shool - North
Benefits Of Consulting Panchang In Hindu Astrology
Consulting the Dainik Panchang offers numerous benefits, empowering individuals to navigate life's complexities with cosmic harmony. By aligning activities with celestial rhythms, one can determine auspicious timings for important tasks, rituals and personal decisions, ensuring success and prosperity. It provides valuable insights into planetary positions, lunar days and yogas, helping individuals plan their day, financial planning and spiritual practices effectively. Regularly checking the Panchang enables people to stay connected with tradition, make informed decisions and cultivate a sense of balance and purpose, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling life.
(Disclaimer: The Daily Jagran does not confirm the accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article. This information has been brought to you after collecting it from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. Further, any use thereof shall be the sole responsibility of the user.)