Bach Baras 2025, also known as Govatsa Dwadashi, is observed on the Dwadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This sacred Hindu festival holds deep significance as it is dedicated to the worship of the cow and her calf, symbolising purity, nourishment and divine blessings. Devotees observe Bach Baras Vrat with faith, offering prayers to Gaumata and seeking prosperity, health, and happiness in their lives. The Bach Baras Ki Kahani or Vrat Katha narrates how honouring the cow brings the grace of the Lord, making this day spiritually enriching and culturally important for Hindu households. This year, Bach Baras is being observed on 20th August 2025.

Bach Baras 2025: Date And Time Bach Baras 2025 Date falls on 20th August 2025, Wednesday According to the Panchang, Bach Baras 2025 or Govatsa Dwadashi will begin on 19 August, Tuesday at 3:32 PM and end on 20 August, Wednesday at 1:58 PM. As the Dwadasi Tithi sunrise falls on 20 August, the Bach Baras Vrat and Gaumata puja will be observed on this day.

Bach Baras 2025: Significance The significance of Bach Baras 2025 lies in its deep spiritual and cultural value. This vrat is mainly observed by mothers praying for the long life and good health of their children. Worshipping Gaumata and her calf on this day is believed to invite blessings of prosperity, harmony, and happiness, making Bach Baras an auspicious festival.

Bach Baras Ki Kahani: Check Bach Baras Or Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat Katha Once upon a time, a wealthy merchant lived with his wife, yet they had no children. His wife performed strict penance to please Gaumata and was blessed with a son. Years later, when she prepared delicacies at home, Gaumata arrived with her calf. The merchant’s wife ignored them and drove the calf away, which angered Gaumata. Soon, her son fell gravely ill and died. Filled with grief, she sought forgiveness, and Gaumata mercifully revived her son.

This story highlights why Bach Baras Vrat is observed by women to protect their children. Devotees believe that offering prayers to Gaumata and her calf ensures the well-being, long life, and prosperity of offspring. The Bach Baras ki Kahani reminds families that respect towards cows brings divine blessings. From then, women began observing this vrat with devotion, performing Gaumata puja to secure happiness, harmony, and the protection of children in their households. This is why Bach Baras 2025 holds special importance.

Bach Baras is closely linked with Lord Krishna, symbolising devotion to cows, as Krishna himself revered Gaumata for divine blessings and prosperity. (Image Source: AI Meta) Bach Baras Sahuakar Ki Kahani Another famous Bach Baras story is of a wealthy Sahuakar with seven sons. He built a pond, but it never filled with water for twelve years. Priests advised him to sacrifice his eldest son or grandson. Following the advice, he sent his elder daughter-in-law to her maternal home and sacrificed his grandson. Suddenly, clouds poured rain, and the pond filled. However, through the grace of Gaumata, the sacrificed grandson miraculously returned, teaching the family the power of Bach Baras vrat.

The Bach Baras ki Kahani concludes with a powerful message. When the Sahuakar’s servant mistakenly cooked the calf, grief struck the household, but Gaumata again showed mercy and revived the calf. Seeing this miracle, the Sahuakar announced that every woman must observe Bach Baras vrat for family prosperity and children’s protection. Since then, Bach Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated with devotion, as the vrat brings blessings of Gaumata, ensuring good health, longevity, peace, and happiness in the family.

Bach Baras 2025: Puja Vidhi On Bach Baras 2025, devotees begin the day with an early bath and purity rituals. Women observing the vrat perform Gaumata and calf worship with devotion. As part of the puja vidhi, a small pond or bawdi is created at home using clay and cow dung, beautifully decorated with flowers. Into this pond, raw milk and water are poured, followed by lighting incense, diya, kumkum, and offering prayers with sacred thread.

As per the Bach Baras 2025 puja vidhi, devotees listen to the Bach Baras Vrat Katha after completing the rituals. Gaumata is honoured with roli tilak and fed fresh green fodder as a symbol of gratitude and blessings. Women pray for family happiness, prosperity, and the long life of children. Performing these sacred rituals with faith invites divine grace and ensures protection from negativity, making the vrat highly significant for Hindu households.