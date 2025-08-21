Krishna Chhathi 2025: Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi is observed on the 6th day after Janmashtami celebrations. According to the Hindu Panchang, Shri Krishna Chhathi is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. According to the Hindu customs, the sixth day after a child’s birth requires a Shashthi purification ritual which is often called "Chhathi." Likewise, the sixth day after Janmashtami is celebrated as "Chhathi" to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe a fast on this day and worship Laddoo Gopal. Additionally, Kadhi and Chawal are prepared, offered and distributed in the Bhandaras on this day. This year, Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi or Krishna Chatti is being observed on 21st August 2025.

Check out all the relevant information regarding the Krishna Chatti 2025 date, shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi of Kanha Ji Ki Chhati below:

Krishna Chhathi 2025: Date And Time

This year, Krishna Chatthi 2025 date is 21st August 2025, Thursday. Bhadrapada Krishna Trayodashi tithi begins at 01:58 PM on 20th August 2025 and ends at 12:44 PM on 21st August 2025.

Krishna Chhathi 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Below is the list of auspicious timings or Krishna Chhathi 2025 Shubh Muhurat:

- Guru Pushya Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22

- Amrit Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22

- Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22

Krishna Chhathi 2025: Significance

In Indian culture, Chhati or the sixth day celebration after a child’s birth is highly significant. Goddess Shashthi is observed on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Shashti or Chhathi is believed to protect and bless children with good health and long life. Hindu legends additionally suggest that King Priyavrata's stillborn son was brought back to life by the blessings of Shashthi Devi, since then, the goddess is highly venerated by the new parents in Hindu culture.