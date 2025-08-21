- By Kashish Rai
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Krishna Chhathi 2025: Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi is observed on the 6th day after Janmashtami celebrations. According to the Hindu Panchang, Shri Krishna Chhathi is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. According to the Hindu customs, the sixth day after a child’s birth requires a Shashthi purification ritual which is often called "Chhathi." Likewise, the sixth day after Janmashtami is celebrated as "Chhathi" to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe a fast on this day and worship Laddoo Gopal. Additionally, Kadhi and Chawal are prepared, offered and distributed in the Bhandaras on this day. This year, Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi or Krishna Chatti is being observed on 21st August 2025.
Check out all the relevant information regarding the Krishna Chatti 2025 date, shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi of Kanha Ji Ki Chhati below:
Krishna Chhathi 2025: Date And Time
This year, Krishna Chatthi 2025 date is 21st August 2025, Thursday. Bhadrapada Krishna Trayodashi tithi begins at 01:58 PM on 20th August 2025 and ends at 12:44 PM on 21st August 2025.
Krishna Chhathi 2025: Shubh Muhurat
Below is the list of auspicious timings or Krishna Chhathi 2025 Shubh Muhurat:
- Guru Pushya Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22
- Amrit Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22
- Sarvartha Siddhi Yog: 05:53 AM to 12:08 AM, August 22
Krishna Chhathi 2025: Significance
In Indian culture, Chhati or the sixth day celebration after a child’s birth is highly significant. Goddess Shashthi is observed on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Shashti or Chhathi is believed to protect and bless children with good health and long life. Hindu legends additionally suggest that King Priyavrata's stillborn son was brought back to life by the blessings of Shashthi Devi, since then, the goddess is highly venerated by the new parents in Hindu culture.
ALSO READ: Polala Amavasya 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Rituals To Worship Goddess Poleramma
Krishna Ji ki Chhathi or Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi marks the sixth day after Janmashtami. People worship Lord Krishna in his baby form on this sacred occasion. (Image Source: Freepik)
Special pujas are performed in the temple and Yagna is performed in the home on the day of Chhathi to bless the newborn child. Mothers often observe a vrat and pray for their child's safety and well-being, seeking the blessings of Chhathi Maiya. In the Hindu tradition, the custom of performing Chhathi puja is highly significant to ensure a child’s good health and long life. Hence, devotees who worship Lord Krishna in his baby form perform his Chhathi Utsav with utmost devotion and prem bhaav.
Krishna Chhathi 2025: Puja Vidhi
To perform the Krishna Chhathi 2025 puja vidhi, devotees must dress in clean attire, and thereafter, bathe the idol of Laddu Gopal with panchamrit. Post snan, they must dress Laddu Gopal ji in beautiful jewellery and clothes. Apply a chandan tilak on the forehead of Gopal Ji and offer him a bansuri. Perform floral shringar and additionally offer Tulsi leaves.
Apply kajal in the eyes of Laddu Gopal ji and swing him on a hindola or jhula. Recite Mangal Geet and perform Kanha Ji Ki Aarti. Offer Kadhi Chawal as bhog to Gopal ji and distribute the bhog among family members.
ALSO READ: Pithori Amavasya 2025: Bhadrapada Amavasya Date, Time, Pradosh Puja Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi
The devotees who do not have an idol of Laddu Gopal Ji at home can prepare the bhog of Kadhi Chawal and offer it in front of the image of baby Lord Krishna. Additionally, the can visit a nearby temple to celebrate this joyous occasion.