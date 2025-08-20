- By Kashish Rai
Polala Amavasya 2025 is a significant No Moon Day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Poleramma. Goddess Pochamma or Poleramma is significantly worshipped in Southern India as the guardian and protector of children. Following the Hindu customs, married Hindu women observe the sacred Polala Amavasya Vratam for the good health and long life of their children. Polala Amavasya is also known as Pithori Amavasya in North India, and is mainly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and nearby areas with great devotion. The significance and rituals of Polala Amavasya are highly similar to Shital Sasthi celebrated in Odisha and Sheetal Saptami in northern India. This year, Polala Amavasya falls on 23rd August 2025.
Polala Amavasya 2025: Date And Time
This year, Polala Amavasya 2025 date falls on 23rd August 2025, Saturday. Polala Amavasya tithi begins at 11:56 AM on 22nd August 2025 and ends at 11:36 AM on 23rd August 2025.
Polala Amavasya 2025: Significance
Polala Amavasya is highly significant for mothers who pray for the well-being and protection of children. In South India, Goddess Poleramma is regarded as the guardian of little ones. It is believed that when mothers observe a fast and worship Goddess Poleramma, who is believed to protect their children from sickness and bad luck, especially from diseases like smallpox and chickenpox. As per the South Indian calendar, this festival takes place in the month of Shravana. This festival is observed during the monsoon season, a time when infections can spread rapidly. Since children and infants are at a great risk of getting sick during this time, observing Polala Amavasya is seen as a significant event to pray for their health and long life.
Polala Amavasya 2025: Rituals
Married women in Andhra Pradesh celebrate Polala Amavasya with utmost devotion. Women wake up early, finish their daily chores and prepare for the pooja. At their home temples, women draw an image of the Pochamma Temple and perform the traditional shodashopachar puja dedicated to the Goddess. During the Polala Amavasya rituals, devotees also honour a sacred thread called Raksha Daaram or Raksha Thoranam.
After completing the Pooja, mothers tie the sacred Raksha Daaram around the wrists of their children. On this day, women read the Polala Amavsya vrat katha, the sacred story of the devoted mother who brought her children back to life after worshipping Goddess Poleramma.
Special offerings are a key ritual of Polala Amavasya. Women cook fried sweet balls made from jaggery and chana dal for the welfare of their sons. Additionally, urad dal vadas are offered to the goddess for the well-being of daughters. Throughout the day, women chant sacred mantras and prayers dedicated to Goddess Shakti like Durga Stuti, Gauri Ashtottaram and Bhavani Ashtakam. Women also observe a nirjala vratam in honour of Goddess Poleramma. Unlike other fasts, there is no formal Udyapana or culmination of the vratam.