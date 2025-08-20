Polala Amavasya 2025 is a significant No Moon Day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Poleramma. Goddess Pochamma or Poleramma is significantly worshipped in Southern India as the guardian and protector of children. Following the Hindu customs, married Hindu women observe the sacred Polala Amavasya Vratam for the good health and long life of their children. Polala Amavasya is also known as Pithori Amavasya in North India, and is mainly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and nearby areas with great devotion. The significance and rituals of Polala Amavasya are highly similar to Shital Sasthi celebrated in Odisha and Sheetal Saptami in northern India. This year, Polala Amavasya falls on 23rd August 2025.

Check out all the relevant details about Polala Amavasya 2025 date, time, significance and rituals to worship Goddess Poleramma below:

Polala Amavasya 2025: Date And Time

This year, Polala Amavasya 2025 date falls on 23rd August 2025, Saturday. Polala Amavasya tithi begins at 11:56 AM on 22nd August 2025 and ends at 11:36 AM on 23rd August 2025.

Polala Amavasya 2025: Significance

Polala Amavasya is highly significant for mothers who pray for the well-being and protection of children. In South India, Goddess Poleramma is regarded as the guardian of little ones. It is believed that when mothers observe a fast and worship Goddess Poleramma, who is believed to protect their children from sickness and bad luck, especially from diseases like smallpox and chickenpox. As per the South Indian calendar, this festival takes place in the month of Shravana. This festival is observed during the monsoon season, a time when infections can spread rapidly. Since children and infants are at a great risk of getting sick during this time, observing Polala Amavasya is seen as a significant event to pray for their health and long life.