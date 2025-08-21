Polala Amavasya 2025 or Shravana Amavasya in Southern India is a highly significant event dedicated to Goddess Poleramma, known as the protector of children and married women. This sacred festival is fervently observed in South India, especially in Andhra Pradesh. This year, Polala Amavasya falls on 23rd August 2025, Saturday. On this day, mothers observe a strict fast and perform rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Poleramma for the good health of their children and ensure their protection against illnesses.

According to Hindu legends, keeping this vrat helps to remove the fear of death for children as Goddess Poleramma is believed to bless them with a long and healthy life. Goddess Poleramma is believed to be a manifestation of Maa Durga. On Polala Amavasya, devotees worship by offering prayers, flowers and other auspicious items.

In North India, Polala Amavasya is known as Pithori Amavasya. On this sacred day, women must follow certain rules on Polala Amavasya to avoid displeasing Goddess Poleramma and to ensure the well-being of their children. Check out the list of important dos and don’ts that must be followed on Polala Amavasya Vratam below:

Polala Amavasya 2025: Dos And Don’ts Women MUST Follow Below is the list of important dos and don’ts to follow on Polala Amavasya Vratam 2025: 1. Do Not Wear New Clothes: Women must refrain from wearing new clothes on the sacred day of Polala Amavasya. Though Goddess Poleramma is worshipped on this event, it is still a new moon day, and wearing new clothes is prohibited on Amavasya.

2. Do Not Apply Hair Oil: It is best to refrain from applying hair oil on the sacred day of Polala Amavasya. Women must additionally refrain from washing their hair on this day. 3. Do Not Trim Your Nails: Women must additionally refrain from trimming their nails on Polala Amavasya in order to avoid displeasing Goddess Poleramma. Additionally, it is believed that trimming nails on Amavasya invites poverty and misfortune. ALSO READ: Polala Amavasya 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Rituals To Worship Goddess Poleramma Women must sincerely worship Goddess Poleramma and follow certain rules to receive her blessings for the welfare of their children and family on Polala Amavasya. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons) 4. Perform Shodashopachara Puja: It is mandatory to perform the Shodashopachara Puja on the sacred day of Polala Amavasya in honour of Goddess Poleramma. Make sure to worship the sacred thread called Raksha Daaram while performing the rituals. 5. Offer Traditional Bhog Items: Make sure to offer Jaggery and Chana Dal sweet fried balls to Goddess Poleramma for the welfare of the male child. Similarly, to pray for the well-being of the female child offer urad dal vadas to the goddess.

ALSO READ: Pithori Amavasya 2025: Donate THESE 5 Things To Please Ancestors 6. Make Sure To Include Turmeric In The Puja: Make sure to worship Goddess Poleramma with turmeric or a turmeric twig. Make sure to recite Parvathi Ashtotharam while performing the rituals. After culminating the puja, make a toram by tying a turmeric twig to a yellow thread and offer it to goddess Poleramma with utmost devotion. After the puja, tie the toran around the neck of your child to ensure protection and safety.