Krishna Chhathi 2025 is being observed on 21st August 2025. According to Hindu customs, a Chhathi pujan is performed on the sixth day after a child’s birth to ensure his/her safety and well-being. Hence, devotees who dearly worship Lord Krishna in his baby form perform his Chhathi Pujan on the sixth day after Janmashtami. According to the Panchang, Chhathi is observed on the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. One of the most significant customs on this day is to perform the Snan of Laddu Gopal with Panchamrit and the preparation of Kadhi Chawal, which is traditionally offered as bhog and even in the Bhandaras at local temples.

However, have you ever wondered why Kadhi Chawal is prepared on Kanha Ji Ki Chhathi? Let us know the significance and reason behind this cherished custom below: Why Kadhi Chawal Are Offered As Bhog On Krishna Chatti? Hindu legends suggest that Lord Krishna loves curd, butter and kadhi. This is the major reason why kadhi-chawal is traditionally prepared on Krishna Shashthi or Krishna Chhathi. The use of curd and gram flour to make kadhi makes it a pure, sattvic and nutritious dish that is easy to digest and prepare. This combination is not only delicious but also provides a balanced meal.

Kadhi Chawal is traditionally prepared and offered on Krishna Chhathi and distributed among the devotees. (Image Source: Canva) Since Lord Krishna enjoys Kadhi, devotees have been traditionally preparing Kadhi Chawal on Krishna Shashti following the Hindu customs. The simplicity and purity of this dish make it a perfect offering to please Laddu Gopal. Additionally, it is a reminder that Lord Krishna accepts the love of his devotees in the simplest form, as the preparation of Kadhi Chawal doesn't require any fancy ingredients.