Nag Panchami is the most sacred festival in Hinduism. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight, or the Shukla Paksha, in the lunar month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being observed on August 17, 2026.



On this day, Hindus worship the serpent god and offer milk to snakes. Devotees also pray for the well-being of their family. It is believed that any puja offered to snakes would reach the serpent Gods. Hence, people worship real snakes on this day as representatives of serpent Gods. This Nag Panchami is also extra special because it is coinciding with Sawan Somwar.

Nag Panchami 2026: Date, Timings And Tithi According to Drik Panchang, the festival of Nag Panchami is being celebrated on August 17, 2026. The tithi and puja timings are:



Panchami Tithi Begins - 06:22 PM on August 16, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 06:30 PM on August 17, 2026

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat - 06:00 AM to 08:23 AM

Nag Panchami 2026: Significance In Hinduism, the serpents or Nagas have deep spiritual significance: They are believed to symbolise cosmic balance, energy, transformation, protection, and the hidden forces of nature.

Worshipping Nag Devta on Nag Panchami reduces the effects of Kaal Sarp Dosha and the malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu.

In villages, snakes are seen as natural controllers of pests and protectors of the environment. So, feeding and honouring them helped people live in harmony with nature and develop respect for all forms of life.

According to Hindu scriptures, snakes represent material and spiritual wealth as they are seen as the guardians of secret knowledge and treasures.

In yogic tradition, serpents represent Kundalini energy, the coiled, dormant spiritual energy believed to reside at the base of the spine. In Hindusim, serpents symbolise cosmic balance, energy, transformation and protection (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Why Do We Apply Vibhuti On The Forehead? Know Its Spiritual Meaning Nag Panchami 2026: Puja Vidhi The eight principal deities are worshipped on this day: Anant, Vasuki, Padma, Mahapadma, Takshak, Kuleer, Karkata, and Shankha. To worship them correctly, there are a few rituals that devotees are advised to follow on Nag Panchami:

Devotees should wake up early in Brahma Muhurat, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the puja space and place the idol or picture of a Nag deity made of silver, stone or painted on the wall.

Offer milk along with turmeric, sandalwood paste, and honey to the serpent god.

If possible, draw snake motifs near doorways using turmeric or sandalwood paste, to protect from negative energy.

Chant Naga mantras and recite the Nag Panchami Vrat Katha.

Prepare and offer prasad such as kheer or sabudana khichdi. Avoid fried and salty foods on this day. Nag Panchami 2026: Vrat Katha According to Hindu mythology, King Parikshit, the son of King Janamejaya, was killed by serpent king Takshak. Deeply saddened by his son's death, in rage King Janamejaya performed a Sarpa Yajna to destroy the entire Naga clan. However, to prevent the destruction, sage Astika intervened, convincing him to stop the yajna and made the king realise the ecological and spiritual importance of snakes. It is said that the day the sacrifice was stopped is remembered as Nag Panchami.



There is another popular legend related to Nag Panchami that involves Lord Krishna. According to legends, Lord Krishna defeated the serpent Kaliya, who poisoned the Yamuna to harm villagers. Instead of killing him, Krishna danced upon Kaliya’s many heads, tamed him and asked him to leave the river with mercy.



Lord Krishna defeated the serpent Kaliya, who poisoned the Yamuna to harm villagers. ALSO READ: Third Sawan Somwar 2026: 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Worshipping Lord Shiva Therefore, Nag Panchami is not an ordinary day, but a day to honour snakes and realise their importance and role in balancing nature. This festival teaches that if humans treat every living thing with humility, life will surely bring peace, happiness, and prosperity.