Onam 2025 Calendar: According to the Malayalam Calendar, Onam 2025 starts on Atham Nakshatra and ends on Thiruvonam Nakshatra during the month of Chingam. This ten-day festival marks Lord Vishnu's Vaman Avatar and commemorates the annual visit of the beloved King Mahabali. With rituals, cultural performances, feasts, and vibrant decorations, the celebrations, which are popularly known by the phrase "Atham to Onam," exquisitely capture the essence of Kerala. The sacred Onam festival represents happiness, prosperity and solidarity. This year, Onam 2025 begins on August 26, 2025.

Check out the day-wise event calendar, their rituals and other details below: Onam 2025: Day-Wise Event Calendar Onam 2025 Day 1 - Atham (26th August 2025, Tuesday) (Pookalam) Atham Nakshatra, also known as the Athachamayam, marks the start of Onam. It includes the first prayers, colourful processions, and the creation of the first pookalam (floral carpet) design. The festival officially begins on this day, which is frequently marked with community gatherings and cultural performances, creating a festive atmosphere for the days that follow.

Onam 2025 Day 2 - Chitra (27th August 2025, Wednesday) Chithira marks the pookalam being expanded and enhanced with fresh flowers, while homes are bustling with festival preparations. Families make final plans for ceremonies, shopping, and feasts. It is a day full with anticipation, as passion for tradition and great attention to detail are evident in every decoration and arrangement.

Onam 2025 Day 3 - Chodhi (28th August 2025, Thursday) (Onnakodi) Onnakodi, also known as Onappudava is celebrated on this day. People purchase new jewellery and clothing. Additionally, people strengthen their bonds with friends and family by exchanging gifts, adding another layer to the Pookalam. As people gather to celebrate the spirit of Onam, there is a lot of laughter and joy in the air. The festive mood is enhanced by traditional dances and musical performances.

Onam 2025 Day 4 - Vishakam (29th August 2025, Friday) The culinary preparations for the famous feast known as the Onam Sadhya begin on Visakam. Families start preparing pickles, papads, and other side dishes, and the bustle of traditional food preparations fills markets and artisans. As Onam's culinary highlights draw near, the scent of spices fills homes.

Onam 2025 Day 5 - Anizham (30th August 2025, Saturday) (Vallam Kalli) Through the exhilarating snake boat races known as Vallamkali, where rowers compete on Kerala's backwaters with rhythmic precision, Anizham adds excitement. A joyful representation of Kerala's maritime culture, the festival's energy peaks with a strong sense of community, crowds of onlookers, and festive fervour resonating across riverbanks.

According to tradition, Onam marks the annual visit of King Mahabali. (Image Source: Freepik) Onam 2025 Day 6 - Triketta (31st August 2025, Sunday) Social gatherings, family reunions, and cultural performances are mainly observed on Thriketta. Major decorations are held in the households. Kerala throbs with unity as family members get back together to celebrate and share customs, a private prelude to the lavish feast.

Onam 2025 Day 7 - Moolam (1st September 2025, Monday) (Onam Sadya) Onasadya is first offered in temples, then smaller-scale feasts are held in homes. The street is lined with performers who contribute to the celebratory ambiance by doing Pulikali and Kaikottukali dances. Music, laughter, and the smells of traditional food fill the air, making for a memorable experience.

Onam 2025 Day 8 - Pooradam (2nd September 2025, Tuesday) To greet Mahabali in every home, devotees erect statues of King Mahabali and Lord Vamana. In order to obtain blessings for a fruitful and peaceful year, people pray and carry out rituals. The Pookalam is further adorned with elaborate patterns that represent the diversity and beauty of the natural world.