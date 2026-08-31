Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru and the founder of Sikhism, is one of the most famous spiritual gurus whose timeless teachings on karma, truth and righteous living have been inspiring millions of Indians. Guru Nanak Dev Ji firmly believed in the concept of 'Ik Omkar': that there is one universal God, encompassing all beings, forms, and energies. His teachings are still relevant today and guide people toward peace, equality, and understanding.

Let's understand what Guru Nanak Dev thought about karma, truth and righteous living. Powerful Teachings By Guru Nanak Dev Ji On Karma, Truth And Righteous Living Guru Nanak Dev Ji Quotes On Karma 1. "Watered with the Lord’s Love, it remains forever green; through the karma of good deeds and meditation, it ripens."

2. "The Gurmukh performs actions of good karma, and the Gurmukh is beyond karma. Whatever the Gurmukh does is done in good faith."

3. "Who is subject to karma, and who is beyond karma? Who chants the Name, and inspires others to chant it?"

4. "According to the Lord’s Command, people perform their actions; they wander around, driven by the karma of their past actions."

5. "The body is the field of karma in this age; whatever you plant, you shall harvest."

6. "O Nanak, how shall I tell them this? Without the karma of good deeds, they are only destroying themselves."

7. “The world is a drama, staged in a dream”

8. "Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.”

9. “In this world, when you ask for happiness, pain steps forward”

10. "Karma is real, but God's grace can help erase past mistakes if you truly repent and change."

Guru Nanak Dev Ji firmly believed in the concept of 'Ik Omkar' (Image: Facebook/vimalverma) Guru Nanak Dev Ji Quotes On Truth 1. “Realisation of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living.”

2. "God is the ultimate Truth".

3. "Lying, cheating, and hypocrisy distance a person from the Divine."

4. "The True One was there from time immemorial. He is there today, and ever there you will find. He never died nor will he ever die. Look within, you will see Him there enshrined."

5. "There is but One God, His name is Truth, He is the Creator..."

6. "Let truth be your breath and kindness your path—that is the way of Guru Nanak."

7. "He who regards all men as equals is religious."

ALSO READ: Bhagavad Gita Quotes On Karma: 20+ Lessons About Actions And Their Consequences Guru Nanak Ji Quotes On Righteous Living 1. “Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”

2. “For every person, our Lord and Master provides sustenance. Why are you so afraid, O mind? The flamingos fly hundreds of miles, leaving their young ones behind. Who feeds them, and who teaches them to feed themselves? Have you ever thought of this in your mind?”

3. “Speak only that which will bring you honour.”

4. “Owing to ignorance of the rope the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualised, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.”

5. “Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it.”

6. “Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you”

7. "Do not wish evil for others. Do not speak ill of others. Do not obstruct anyone's activities."

8. "Build the raft of meditation and self-discipline, to carry you across the river. There will be no ocean, and no rising tides to stop you; this is how comfortable your path shall be."

9. "Like the juggler, deceiving by his tricks, one is deluded by egotism, falsehood and illusion."

10. "Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what meat is and what is a plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian"

“Speak only that which will bring you honour.”- Guru Nanak Dev Ji (Image: Facebook/SriGuruNanakDeviJi) ALSO READ: Shirdi Sai Baba Quotes: 30+ Timeless Teachings On Love, Karma, Patience And Faith These teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are like a living guide for a world struggling with division, inequality and materialism. His wisdom reminds people that karma, truth and righteous living, when properly understood, can guide a human being to divine light.

FAQs 1. What is Guru Nanak Dev's core teaching on Karma? Guru Nanak Dev emphasised that actions (karma) are not just about fate, but about conscious choices and their ripple effect, leading to a cycle of consequences. It's about personal responsibility and continuous self-improvement, moving towards 'good' karma through selfless service and remembrance of God.

2. What are the practical steps to achieve 'Righteous Living' as taught by Guru Nanak Dev? The practical steps to achieve 'Righteous Living' as taught by Guru Nanak Dev ji are practising honest labour (Kirat Karni), sharing earnings (Vand Chakna), meditation on God's name (Naam Japna), and selfless service (Sewa).