Pushya Nakshatra in August 2025 falls today, on 21st August. According to Vedic Astrology, Pushya Nakshatra is the eighth of 27 nakshatras and is located in the Cancer zodiac sign, represented by a cow's udder. It is believed that the Pushya Nakshatra symbolises abundance, success and prosperity. While Saturn rules this nakshatra, it is closely linked to Jupiter or Brihaspati, the divine teacher in Hindu astrology.

Pushya Nakshatra is believed to bring good luck, prosperity and success, making it a great choice to initiate new ventures and significant life events. In August 2025, Pushya Nakshatra begins at 12:27 AM on 21st August 2025 and ends at 12:08 AM on 22nd August 2025. During this period, people can manifest their desires and realise their deepest wishes.

As per the astrological beliefs, people must not miss this golden opportunity to pray and manifest their desires. We have mentioned a list of 5 potent techniques that might help individuals manifest their deepest desires: Pushya Nakshatra August 2025: 5 Ways To Manifest Your Desires 1. Draw Yellow Swastik On Peepal Leaf If you wish to manifest abundance and financial prosperity, you can draw a yellow Swastika on a peepal leaf. Speak your intentions loud and clear and send the vibrations in the universe. The following day, you can place the leaf in your wallet or money safe to receive blessings.

2. Chant This Mantra Chant “Om Aim Hreem Shreem Pushya Nakshatraya Namah” to receive the blessings of prosperity, positivity and success. 3. Purchase A Dakshinavarti Shankh To manifest financial and career growth, it is best to purchase a Dakshinavarti Shankh on the day when Pushya Nakshatra prevails. This unique and sacred conch shell is believed to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Place it in your home temple to reap maximum benefits.