Milk spilling during boiling is considered a bad omen in India. Similarly, hanging green chillies at the entrance, eating curd with fish and spilling salt are major superstitions still believed by millions of Indians.



These old beliefs are so ingrained in people's minds that they follow them without a second thought. Let's explore six strange food superstitions many Hindu households still follow.

6 Food Superstitions In India That Are Still Followed Here are six food superstitions and old beliefs that are still followed: 1. Eating Curd Before An Important Task Brings Good Luck Eating curd with sugar before an important task, before an exam or before beginning any auspicious work is considered a good omen by many. According to traditional beliefs, this sweet dish is supposed to attract positive results.



However, according to Ayurveda, curd and sugar are considered sattvic, meaning life-supporting foods that are believed to bring instant calm and focus. Curd is rich in probiotics that support gut health and digestion. It also has a cooling effect on the body. Sugar provides quick energy, making the combination both refreshing and energising.

2. Hanging Lemons And Green Chillies Outside Shops In India, people hang lemons and green chillies (nimbu mirchi) together outside homes, shops and even in vehicles. It is believed this combination wards off the evil eye and brings good luck, protecting the space or person from negative energy and harm.

From a scientific perspective, there is no proven evidence that hanging lemon and green chillies can ward off negative energy or bad luck. In India, people hang lemons and green chillies together outside homes (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 7-Day Mantra Guide: What To Recite Each Day For Peace And Success 3. Two Yolks It is believed that if you break an egg and two yolks are inside, it is a sign that good news might be on the way or a wedding is going to happen in the family. According to ancient beliefs, it is also said that twins might be born in the family.

4. Spill Milk In India, there are many superstitions related to milk. One is that spilling milk will cause financial instability in the family. Another age-old belief is that one should never borrow milk after sunset because doing this is believed to reduce the milk produced by the cattle.

5. Spilling Salt Just like spilling milk is considered inauspicious, spilling salt is also considered a bad omen, as it is believed to bring bad luck. It is also said that spilt salt should never be swept with a broom. Instead, one should first dissolve it in water and then clean it, as it absorbs negativity and protects you from evil energy.

Another superstition is that salt should never be kept in an open container, as it attracts and absorbs negativity. ALSO READ: Powerful Teachings By Guru Nanak Dev On Karma, Truth And Righteous Living 6. Using Ghee For Diyas You must have noticed that diyas are always lit with ghee instead of oil. It is believed that ghee attracts positive energy and removes the evil eye. Diyas are always lit with ghee instead of oil (Image: Pexels) These superstitions have been practised in India for many generations. Some beliefs are backed by science, while others are passed through generations because of fear, habits, and convictions. FAQs 1. Are these food superstitions still widely followed in urban India? Yes, these these food superstitions still widely followed in urban India has they have been rooted in the minds of people for many generations. 2. What is the superstition related to spilling salt? Spilling salt is considered a bad omen, as it is believed to bring bad luck.