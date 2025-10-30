Tulsi Vivah 2025 is a highly auspicious festival celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 2nd November 2025. This festival is celebrated either on Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Dwadashi. On this sacred day, devotees perform the wedding ceremony of Devi Tulsi to Lord Shaligram with elaborate rituals.

It is believed that performing Tulsi Vivah brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to the family. It alleviates difficulties in married life and provides solutions to problems like delayed marriage. Hence, devotees can perform certain remedies on this sacred day to resolve marriage-related issues.

Below, we have listed 5 remedies that one can perform on Tulsi Vivah: Tulsi Vivah 2025: 5 Remedies To Perform On This Day To Resolve Marriage-Related Issues 1. Perform Gathbandhan Of Tulsi Devi And Lord Shaligram During the Tulsi Vivah ritual, tie the Shaligram and Tulsi plant together with a sacred thread. After the tying ceremony, donate clothes, sweets and fruits to a poor person or a Brahmin. This is believed to lead to an early marriage.

2. Offer Solah Shringar To Tulsi Devi Since Tulsi Devi becomes a bride on the sacred occasion of Tulsi-Shaligram vivah, devotees must offer a red scarf, bangles, vermillion and a bindi, along with all the sixteen adornments. Performing this remedy might help improve obstacles related to marriage and ensure a happy married life.

ALSO READ: Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals; Know Vidhi To Perform Tulsi Shaligram Vivah Tulsi Vivah marks the wedding ceremony of Tulsi Mata with Lord Shaligram. (Image Source: Freepik) 3. Offer Haldi To Tulsi Devi And Lord Shaligram On the sacred occasion of Tulsi Vivah, those facing difficulties in marriage should bathe with a pinch of turmeric added to their bathwater. Afterwards, perform the ritualistic worship. Then, offer turmeric paste or milk mixed with turmeric to Lord Shaligram and Tulsi Mata. This remedy strengthens the position of Jupiter in a person’s horoscope, which increases the likelihood of a desired marriage, additionally removing all the problems related to married life.

4. Offer Ghee Deepak And Recite Tulsi Chalisa In the evening, light a pure ghee lamp under the Tulsi plant and recite the Tulsi Chalisa and the Goddess's Vedic mantras, "Om Srishtikarta Mam Vivaha Kuru Kuru Swaha," while expressing your wishes. Doing so will bring happiness and good fortune in one’s marriage.

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, Time, Parana Timings, Significance, Rituals And Vrat Katha 5. Bathe By Adding A Pinch Of Turmeric In Water On the sacred occasion of Tulsi Vivah, devotees muse bathe by adding a pinch of turmeric to their bathwater. This remedy strengthens the position of Jupiter in the horoscope and increases the likelihood of a desired marriage and resolves marriage-related problems.



(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)