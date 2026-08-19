Goddess Durga is one of the fiercest forms of Shakti. She is also known as 'Mahishasura Mardini' because she killed the most powerful demon, Mahishasura and established dharma. Goddess Durga is often depicted in pictures and idols holding ten different weapons.

Each weapon that Goddess Durga holds has a deep spiritual significance. Let's explore in detail what each weapon symbolises. 10 Weapons Of Goddess Durga And Their Meanings According to Hindu scriptures, these weapons are given to Goddess Durga by different gods and goddesses. Each weapon is believed to establish dharma and restore balance in the universe. 1. Trident (Trishul) The trident is given to Goddess Durga by Lord Shiva. This prong is believed to represent the three gunas of nature: sattva (goodness), rajas (passion), and tamas (ignorance). It also symbolises the balance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

2. Spear (Bharji) The spear is given by the Fire god (Agnidev) to Goddess Durga. The spear symbolises truth and fearlessness. By holding this weapon, Goddess Durga conveys the message that truth and dharma will always defeat evil and negativity.

The spear is given by the Fire god (Agnidev) to Goddess Durga (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Do These 5 Astrological Remedies On Friday To Boost Your Luck, Wealth And Success 3. Shield (Kavach) This weapon is said to be given by Lord Yama and represents protection against negative energies. By holding the shield in her hands, Goddess Durga reminds devotees that she will protect those caught in the web of illusions and lies.

4. Bow And Arrow (Dhanush-Baan) The Bow and arrow were gifted by Vayudev (Wind God) and Suryadev (Sun God) to Goddess Durga and are believed to symbolise focus, discipline, and spiritual balance. The bow represents self-control, while the arrow symbolises a focused mind. Together, the bow and arrow remind devotees to focus their energy in a specific direction by following the path of righteousness and truth.

5. Thunderbolt (Vajra) Lord Indra has given this weapon to Goddess Durga, which is believed to symbolise courage, inner strength, and unbreakable willpower. It also reminds devotees that by attaining spiritual enlightenment, one can overcome all the hurdles and miseries of life.

6. Conch Shell (Shankh) Lord Varun gifted a conch to the Goddess Durga. The vibrations of the conch shell are believed to remove negativity from the surroundings, and the qualities of lust, ego and attachment also vanish. 7. Lotus (Padma) Lord Brahma gave the Lotus to Goddess Durga. The lotus is believed to represent purity, spiritual growth and fearlessness. Although the lotus grows in muddy water, it remains untouched by impurities; similarly, it teaches devotees to live in the world yet remain spiritually pure.

8. Sword (Khadga) The sword is believed to be given by Lord Ganesha to Goddess Durga. This weapon symbolises wisdom and clarity, and has the power to cut through illusion. This shiny blade also represents spiritual wisdom that one can attain after letting go of attachments and detaching oneself from the material world.

9. Mace (Gada) The mace is believed to be gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Kubera. For seekers, the mace of Goddess Durga is believed to represent divine protection against various life challenges that one faces on the path of spiritual enlightenment.

10. Discus (Chakra) Lord Vishnu gifted this discus to Goddess Durga, and it represents time and the eternal cycle of karma. It is also believed to represent the confusion and ignorance a seeker has in their heart, while the spinning motion reflects that, by attaining spiritual growth, one can break free from the cycle of life and death and attain moksha.

Lord Vishnu gifted this discus to Goddess Durga, and it represents time and the eternal cycle of karma (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 100+ Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati With Meanings Thus, all these weapons of Goddess Durga remind devotees that through spiritual enlightenment, one can achieve anything they want, even break the cycle of life and death and attain moksha. Though Goddess Durga represents a fierce form of Shakti, at heart she is still a mother who wants to protect her children from the illusions and ignorance that this world offers.