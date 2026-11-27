Did you know that it is considered inauspicious to light a diya using another diya? According to ancient Hindu scriptures and Vastu Shastra, it’s actually one of the biggest ritual mistakes you can make during puja.

Lighting one diya from another invites Daridrata (poverty and hardship) into the home, reduces the spiritual purity, transfers negative karma, and disrespects the initial intention set for the first flame.

Let's understand the spiritual and scriptural reasons why one should not light one diya from another.

The Spiritual Reasons Behind the Tradition

Lighting the diya in the evening holds immense spiritual significance during puja. So one should avoid lighting one diya from another because:

1. Dilution Of Divine Energy

A lit diya is not just fire but is considered a living manifestation of Agni Dev (the God of Fire) and holds a specific Sankalp (intention). When you light a second diya from the first, you divide the energy of the original offering, diminishing the spiritual vibration of both.