Did you know that it is considered inauspicious to light a diya using another diya? According to ancient Hindu scriptures and Vastu Shastra, it’s actually one of the biggest ritual mistakes you can make during puja.
Lighting one diya from another invites Daridrata (poverty and hardship) into the home, reduces the spiritual purity, transfers negative karma, and disrespects the initial intention set for the first flame.
Let's understand the spiritual and scriptural reasons why one should not light one diya from another.
The Spiritual Reasons Behind the Tradition
Lighting the diya in the evening holds immense spiritual significance during puja. So one should avoid lighting one diya from another because:
1. Dilution Of Divine Energy
A lit diya is not just fire but is considered a living manifestation of Agni Dev (the God of Fire) and holds a specific Sankalp (intention). When you light a second diya from the first, you divide the energy of the original offering, diminishing the spiritual vibration of both.
2. Invoking Financial And Health Problems
According to the Padma Purana and traditional Agama Shastras, using a single flame to light multiple lamps symbolises scarcity and brings financial problems into the home.
3. Mixing Of Karmic Intentions
Each diya placed in a home- at the altar, near the main door, under a Tulsi plant has its own importance. Lighting one flame with the other creates a 'karmic overlap,' transferring the subtle energies of one space or deity to another.
ALSO READ: What Should You Do With Old Diyas After Diwali?
A lit diya is not just fire but is considered a living manifestation of Agni Dev (Image: Pexels)
What Do Scriptures Say?
When lighting a diya, especially during Kartik month, when Laksha Deepotsava is performed in temples and homes, many people unknowingly light one diya using the other.
According to the Linga Puran, a major Shaivism text and one of the eighteen Mahapuranas of Hinduism, says, ‘Deepena deepam prajwalya daridro vyadhito bhavet’. It means, ‘If one lamp is used to light another lamp, it may lead to poverty and illness.’
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So, whenever lighting a diya, use a separate source like a matchstick to maintain its spiritual energy.
The Correct Way To Light Diyas During Puja
Here is the right way to light the diya during any puja:
1. Assign a specific matchstick or candle for this purpose.
2. Light an incense stick (Agarbatti) or a dedicated raw cotton wick soaked in ghee to carry the flame.
3. Use that primary source to light each diya separately.
4. Never let the main altar diya blow out while lighting others.
Assign a specific matchstick or candle for lighting the diya (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: 5 Reasons For Lighting Diya Near Tulsi Plant At Home Everyday
So, whenever lighting a diya, never use another diya to avoid inviting poverty into the household.
FAQs
1. What should I do if I accidentally lit a diya from another?
Do not panic. Simply offer a prayer of forgiveness or a mental apology to Agni Dev and ensure future wicks are lit using fresh fire or a neutral carrier like an incense stick.
2. Can you light a diya with a lighter or matchstick directly?
Yes. Using a matchstick or lighter to ignite each wick directly is completely acceptable.
3. Does this rule apply to wax candles as well?
While candles are not traditionally part of Vedic rituals, the energetic principle of not chaining flames applies to any intentional spiritual space.