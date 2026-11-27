Have you been experiencing constant lethargy or waking up more tired than normal? In Vastu Shastra, these symptoms are due to the incorrect placement of certain things in your house. This incorrect placement blocks the positive energy and affects your energy levels.

While diet and stress play a significant role, your physical space can also work against your nervous system. If you want to clear stagnant energy and boost your vitality, here are 7 Vastu mistakes to avoid at home for your good health.

Note: Vastu Shastra is an ancient traditional Indian architectural system focused on alignment and environmental energy. It can work alongside but never replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or healthcare. 1. Sleeping With Your Head Pointing North Earth acts as a giant magnet with a North and South pole. Your body has its own magnetic field, with the head acting as the positive North Pole. Sleeping with your head facing North creates a repulsive energy, disturbing blood circulation and sleep cycles.

This can cause unexplained morning headaches and long-term anxiety. So always make sure to sleep opposite to this magnetic field. Sleeping with your head to the south works best for deep physical recovery, or east is ideal for memory, focus, and mental clarity.

2. Blocking The Brahmasthan (The Lungs Of The House) The exact centre of your living space is known as the Brahmasthan zone, governed by the Space element. It acts as the lungs of your home, bringing energy into the surroundings. If this area is blocked, it can cause respiratory problems, a feeling of being trapped and exhaustion.

So never place heavy dining tables or staircases, and keep this area clutter-free. Keep this area airy, immaculate, and well-lit. The exact centre of your living space is known as the Brahmasthan zone (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Why 5 Elements Of Vastu Matter In Home Design And How To Balance Them? 3. Placing The Kitchen In The North-East Zone The North-East (Ishanya) is governed by the water element and gentle morning sunlight, while the kitchen represents the Fire element (Agni). Putting fire in a water zone creates a conflicting energy. This causes metabolic imbalances, digestive troubles, and frequent household stress during mealtimes. The ideal location for a kitchen is the South-East. If you can’t move it, place a green marble slab under your stove to neutralise the elemental conflict. 4. Keeping A Toilet In The North-East Corner The North-East zone brings in high-frequency cosmic energy. Placing a toilet in this zone disrupts the home’s main energy, causing brain fog, lowered immune response and chronic stress. If structural changes are not possible, keep the toilet lid and door shut 24/7. Place a small glass bowl filled with raw rock salt in the bathroom and replace it weekly to trap negative energy. 5. Mirrors Reflecting The Sleeping Body Mirrors act as energy amplifiers. When a mirror directly reflects your bed, it bounces energy back and forth continuously while your body tries to rest. Placing a mirror facing the sleeping body invites restless sleep, nightmares and waking up feeling tired. Always place the mirror so it doesn't reflect the bed. If it's built into a closet door, cover it with a non-transparent cloth or curtain at night.

6. Ignoring Leaking Taps And Dripping Plumbing Water symbolises vitality, emotional state, and financial flow. A constantly dripping tap brings chronic emotional fatigue, feeling drained, and unexplained lethargy. You should immediately fix leaking plumbing. Pay special attention to taps in the North-East or South-East zones.

7. Overloading The North-East With Heavy Furniture North-East zone should be light and low to invite morning sunlight into the residence. Placing heavy wooden furniture or storing boxes here blocks this vital energy, inviting seasonal affective disorder (SAD), morning sluggishness and poor vitamin D absorption.

Make sure to shift heavy items like safes, wardrobes, and heavy beds to the South or South-West areas of the home, which require weight to ground the energy. Keep the North-East light, clean, and open. ALSO READ: Vastu Tips: 5 Things You Should Never Keep On Your Dining Table Vastu Mistake Impact Remedy 1. Sleeping with Head to the North Insomnia, high stress, headaches Shift the bed to sleep with your head facing South or East. 2. Cluttered Centre (Brahmasthan) Chronic fatigue, digestive friction Clear the middle of the house; keep it open and lit. 3. Kitchen in the North-East Burnout, metabolic/digestive issues Relocate cooking station to South-East (Fire Zone). 4. Toilet in the North-East Zone Neurological stress, immunity drop Keep door closed; use sea salt in a bowl to absorb negativity. 5. Mirrors Facing the Bed Restlessness, disturbed sleep cycles Cover mirror at night or move out of line of sight. 6. Leaking Taps & Dripping Faucets Energy drain, emotional exhaustion Repair leaks immediately to stop energy depletion. 7. Heavy Furniture in the North-East Suppressed immunity, morning sluggishness Move heavy wardrobes to the South or West zones. FAQs 1. What is the single best direction to sleep for good health according to Vastu? Sleeping with your head towards the South is widely considered the best position for overall physical longevity and deep sleep, as it aligns your body harmoniously with the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

2. Can indoor plants improve Vastu for health? Yes! Placing green indoor plants like Money Plants, Tulsi (Holy Basil), or Peace Lilies in the East or North-East zones purifies the air and boosts positive elemental energy. 3. How quickly do Vastu remedies take to show results? While non-structural Vastu corrections like moving sleeping directions or clearing clutter can improve sleep quality within 7 to 14 days, long-term spatial shifts generally balance room energy within 3 to 6 weeks.