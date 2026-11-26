Gomed, also known as Hessonite, is one of the most powerful gemstones associated with Rahu, the shadow planet. While people wear gemstones to strengthen positive influence, Gomed is worn specifically to calm Rahu's restless energy. In Vedic astrology, Rahu is a shadow planet that has no physical body, no light of its own, just an astronomical point where the moon's orbit crosses the sun's path. However, it's so powerful that it can bring illusions, fear, and mental restlessness to any individual.

Thus, people wear this gemstone for protection, clarity and a sense of control when life feels chaotic. Let's understand what Gomed is, its astrological significance and the benefits of wearing this gemstone. What Is Hessonite? Hessonite is a member of the garnet family and is orange-brown to honey-yellow in colour. The name Hessonite comes from the Greek word hesson, which means ‘inferior,’ because it is less hard than other garnets. However, it is considered the most powerful and significant gemstone in astrology.

Hessonite is a member of the garnet family (Image: Facebook/myratnaindia) Astrological Significance Of Gomed In Vedic astrology, Gomed is ruled by the shadow planet of Rahu. Despite being physically present, this gemstone has a significant influence on an individual's life. Rahu is considered a malefic planet that is believed to bring sudden changes, illusions and confusion in life. But it also brings growth and change. When Rahu is well placed in the birth chart, it can bring strong ambition, sudden opportunities, fame, foreign connections and success. However, if it is weak, then it can bring confusion, obsession, dissatisfaction and mental fog. Wearing a Gomed helps to balance Rahu's chaotic energy and bring clarity in life. ALSO READ: Who Should Avoid Wearing Pearl? Know What Vedic Astrology Says About Moti Benefits Of Wearing Gomed Here are some benefits of wearing Gomed: 1. Wearing Gomed brings clarity of thought, which helps make clear decisions without hesitation and self-doubt.

2. According to Vedic astrology, Gomed strengthens marriages by removing difficulties and developing a positive attitude between the partners.

3. Wearing Hessonite removes negativity and confusion, giving one the stability to make wise judgments in life.

4. Wearing this stone can improve sleep quality and help an individual feel more relaxed and energetic each day.

5. If Rahu is weak, debilitated, or negatively placed in your birth chart, wearing a properly energised Hessonite stone can reduce its malefic effects and bring positive results.

6. Hessonite also improves liver and kidney functions by removing toxins and revitalising overall vitality and immunity.

Rules To Follow While Wearing Gomed Here are some things you should keep in mind while wearing this gemstone: 1. Gomed or Hessonite should be worn in silver metal and not in Gold. Platinum, white gold or Panchdhatu also works best while wearing this gemstone.

2. When wearing this gemstone, make sure to wear it on the middle finger of the dominant hand.

3. Make sure the weight of the gemstone is one-tenth to one-twelfth of body weight in ratti.

4. Wear the gemstone on Saturday morning, during Shukla Paksha. Rahu doesn't have a dedicated day in classical astrology. However, Saturday is considered auspicious and aligns with Rahu's energy.

5. When wearing for the first time, purify in raw milk and Ganga Jal and chant the Rahu mantra Om Bram Brim Brom Sah Rahave Namah at least 108 times.

ALSO READ: Why Manik Belongs To The Sun: Benefits, Astrological Significance, And How To Wear Ruby Safely Gomed or Hessonite should be worn in silver metal (Image: Pexels) Whether facing astrological problems, want to achieve success, or want to gain clarity, Gomed is a powerful gemstone that balances Rahu's energy and protects you against harmful forces. FAQs 1. What is the Gomed gemstone worn for? Hessonite gemstone (Gomed nag) is worn primarily as a remedy for Rahu’s challenging influence in one’s horoscope. 2. Does Gomed suit everyone in Rahu Mahadasha? No. Rahu's effects during his Mahadasha depend enormously on his natal placement and the planets he's conjunct or aspecting in your specific chart. 3. Can Gomed stone be worn in gold? As a rule, it is never recommended to wear a gomed ratna in gold because of the contradicting energies of this stone and the metal.