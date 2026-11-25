Have you ever heard an elder say never to speak ill because Goddess Saraswati sits on the tongue and can turn your words into reality? According to Hindu belief, Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of knowledge, art, and speech, sits on the tongue at a specific time of the day. If any words during this time, good or bad, are believed to manifest in reality.

Goddess Saraswati As Vak Devi Goddess Saraswati is also known as Vak Devi, the Goddess of Speech. In Hindu tradition, speech is considered much more than just a way of communicating. It is believed to have the power to express thoughts, shape ideas and influence the world around us.

According to Vedic beliefs, words carry Shakti (power). A few kind words can bring comfort and hope, while harsh words can hurt someone deeply. This is why our speech is believed to have a connection with our thoughts, intentions and karma.

Worshipping Goddess Saraswati as Vak Devi is a way of seeking wisdom and learning to use words thoughtfully. Devotees believe that her blessings help them speak with honesty, kindness and good intentions. Her story reminds us that it is not just important to know what to say, but also to understand how our words can affect others. Goddess Saraswati is also known as Vak Devi (Image: Facebook/saraswatimata) Mythological Origin Of Why Goddess Saraswati Is Said To Sit On Tongue In the epic Ramayana, there was an episode regarding Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Vibhishana. Once, the three brothers performed intense penance to please Lord Brahma. This penance involved years of discipline, patience and deep concentration. Seeing their devotion, Lord Brahma appeared before them and asked them to ask for a boon. When it was Kumbhakarana’s turn, Goddess Saraswati sat on his tongue. So instead of asking for ‘Indra-asana’ (the throne of Indra), because Saraswati sat on his tongue, she twisted it, due to which he uttered ‘Nidra-asana’ (the seat of sleep). The boon was immediately granted, because of which he dozed off to eternal sleep.

ALSO READ: Saraswati Avahan 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat Timings, Puja Rituals And Significance What Time Does Saraswati Sit on Your Tongue? According to many traditions, Goddess Saraswati sits on the early morning window between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM during the Brahma Muhurta. It is believed that during this time, everything that comes out of the mouth becomes true.

Some astrologers also note this during Sandhya kaal (twilight transitions). According to many traditions, Goddess Saraswati sits on the early morning window (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 4 Goddess Saraswati Mantras Every Student Should Chant For Wisdom and Success What To Do At This Hour? 1. Practice Silence. Avoid unnecessary chatter during early morning hours.

2. Say positive affirmations at this hour and never call yourself unlucky or stupid. Treat your tongue as a holy altar. FAQs 1. Who is Goddess Saraswati, also known as Vak Devi? Goddess Saraswati is known as the Goddess of Speech, Knowledge and Wisdom. 2. Why are words believed to have special power at this time? According to Hindu beliefs, words spoken at this time are believed to carry divine energy. 3. How can we positively use our words? We should speak truthfully, kindly and avoid hurting others with our words.