Vastu Shastra is the ancient science of architecture that focuses on creating harmony between human life and the forces of nature. This balance is created by harmonising the five foundational elements, also known as Pancha Tattva: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space.

When these elements are aligned properly, they bring health, prosperity, positive energy and harmony into the house.

The 5 Vastu Elements And How To Balance Them In Your Home

Here are the five Vastu elements that can transform your spaces into ones that naturally support harmony, stability, and well-being.

1. Earth (Prithvi): Foundation of Stability

The Earth represents strength, security and wealth. It is associated with the South-West zone of the house. When this zone is imbalanced, a home can feel chaotic, ungrounded, or restless.

How To Balance Earth In Modern Interiors:

1. Place heavy items like the master bed, heavy storage wardrobes, or solid wood accent pieces in the South-West corner of the home.

2. Incorporate raw stone, terracotta, solid timber, textured ceramic clay, and natural jute rugs.

3. Use earthy tones like beige, brown, and muted yellows.

Pro Tip: Avoid placing water elements or main entrances here, as it contradicts the natural energy.

2. Water (Jal): Promotes Flow and Abundance

Water symbolises movement and adaptability. In Vastu, this element is associated with the north-east direction and is an ideal location for a home office, meditation space, or subtle water feature.

This element controls the wealth flow, mental clarity, and fresh perspectives. When this zone is blocked, it often creates creative blocks, stagnant energy, or mental fog.

The north-east zone is ideal for a home office, meditation space, or subtle water feature (Image: Pexels)

How To Balance Water In Modern Interiors:

1. Keep the North-East zone open, clean and lightweight.

2. Keep wall-mounted indoor fountains, clear glass decor, or reflective mirrors.

3. Use soft blues, seafoam, aqua, or off-white in this area.

Pro Tip: Never place a heavy fireplace, stove, or bulky furniture in the North-East. Fire and heavy elements create a conflicting energy with water, creating environmental tension.

3. Fire (Agni): Source Of Energy

Fire governs vitality, drive, health, and domestic warmth. The South-East zone aligns with this element, making it ideal for the kitchen and electrical equipment. Fire drives transformation. When this element is imbalanced, it causes irritability, lethargy and lack of motivation.