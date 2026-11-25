In Vedic Astrology, Saturn, also known as Lord Shani, is the Karma Karaka, the divine accountant of cause and effect. Many people think Lord Shani gives punishment. But in reality, he gives what a person deserves by analysing their past karma.

It is believed that Saturn's discipline removes illusions, aligns the soul with righteous actions, rewards hard work and balances the karmic debts from past lives.

Let's understand why Saturn is called the planet of karma in Vedic astrology.

1. Saturn Is The Karma Karaka (Significator Of Deeds)

In astrology, every planet indicates specific aspects of human life. Venus governs love, Jupiter rules wisdom, and Saturn rules hard work, action, and consequences.

Saturn keeps track of two types of karma: Prarabdha Karma: The portion of past-life karma allocated to be experienced in the current lifetime. Kriyamana Karma: The new actions you create right now through free will.

Because Saturn naturally rules the 10th House (career, public duty, actions) and the 11th House (gains, rewards from effort) in the natural zodiac, it dictates both what you do and what you will receive.

2. Shani As The Unbiased Cosmic Judge

In Hindu iconography and Vedic texts like the Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, Saturn is portrayed as slow, dark, limp, and intensely disciplined.

He is the son of Surya (the Sun God) and Chhaya (Shadow), symbolising truth emerging from darkness. Unlike Mars, which acts on impulse, Saturn acts on justice.

He rewards selfless service, humility, hard work, and truthfulness. He punishes arrogance, deceit, laziness, and arrogance. Saturn is completely emotionless in its execution.

It doesn't hate you when it brings trial, nor does it favour you when it brings wealth. It simply clears your balance sheet.

In Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, Saturn is portrayed as slow, dark, limp, and intensely disciplined (Image: Instagram/devyug)

3. The Element Of Time And Delay

Saturn’s Sanskrit name, Shani, comes from Shanaye Kramati, which means 'the one who moves slowly.' It takes roughly 2.5 years to cross a single zodiac sign and 30 years to complete one orbit around the Sun.