Kara gave away his Kavach and Kundal before the Mahabharata war because he had taken a vow of Daan (charity). Despite being born into a low-caste family and facing social discrimination, he never refused anyone who came to him seeking help.

That is why, when Lord Indra came disguised as a poor Brahmin, even after knowing the truth, he gave away his Kavach and Kundal, which were parts of his body since birth and which made him invincible, without thinking. Who Was Karna In The Epic Mahabharata? Karna was the son of Kunti from the Sun God. When Kunti was young, she served Sage Durvasa with immense dedication. Pleased by his devotion, he granted her a mantra which could bless her with a son endowed with his godly qualities.

To test the mantra, Kunti called the Sun God (Surya), who blessed her with a boy. Karna was born with kavach and kundal (armour which would make him invincible). Kunti, afraid of society and her reputation, abandoned the child. She put Karna in a basket and floated him in the Ganges River. The basket was then spotted by Adhirath, a charioteer, who had no children of his own. He picked up the baby and raised the child as his own. That is why Karna is also sometimes referred to as Sarathiputra.

Karna was the son of Kunti from the Sun God (Image: Facebook/MaharathiKarnaTheGreatestWarrior) Why Was Karna Born With Kavach And Kundal? Karna was born with kavach and kundal because Kunti asked Surya for a son who would possess them when she invoked him through Sage Durvasa's mantra. In K. M. Ganguli’s translation of the Mahabharata, Vana Parva, Section 305, Kunti asks for a strong son with kavach and kundal. Surya granted it, blessing it with amrita, making Karna invincible.

Why Did Lord Indra Ask For Kavach Kundal Before Mahabharata War? Before the epic battle of Mahabharata, Lord Indra, the rain God and King of Heavens, disguised as an old Brahmin, went to Karna and asked for his Kavach and Kundal in daan (donation). Indra knew Karna possessed excellent warrior skills and could even defeat Arjuna. So, to reduce his power, he asked for this gift.

Karna had been warned by Surya before that Lord Indra would come in disguise and ask for his Kavach and Kundal. However, due to his generous nature, he could not refuse and gave his Kavach and Kundal. Lord Indra, disguised as an old Brahmin, went to Karna and asked for his Kavach and Kundal (Image: Facebook/karna) ALSO READ: 5 Mahabharata Lessons For The Modern Gen Z Hustle What Happened After Karna Gave Away His Weapons? Indra thought that Karna would refuse his request. However he did not expect him to gave him without any complaint. Impressed by his Daanveerta (generosity), Lord Indra asked Karna to ask him for any boon. In return, Karna asked for his divine weapon Shakti, which could destroy any enemy.

Lord Indra gave Shakti to Karna on the condition that he could use it only once and that thereafter the weapon would return to Lord Indra. Karna kept this weapon until the end and used it against Bhima's son Ghatotkacha, overpowering them. ALSO READ: Why Did Dronacharya Ask Ekalavya For His Thumb? The Untold Story Behind His Guru Dakshina Thus, giving away Kavach and Kundal to Lord Indra despite knowing the consequences made Karna known as Daanveer. FAQs 1. Who asked Karna for his Kavach and Kundal, and why? Lord Indra asked Karna for his Kavach and Kundal to weaken Karna for Arjuna. 2. Was Karna aware of Indra's true identity? Yes, Karna was aware of Indra's true identity. 3. Did Karna receive anything in return for his Kavach and Kundal? Yes. He received the Shakti weapon from Lord Indra in return for his Kavach and Kundal.