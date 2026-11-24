The dining table is where all family members gather, have conversations, and eat. According to Vastu Shastra, your dining table represents family health, prosperity, and abundance. To maintain positive energy (Prana), never place medicines, broken or chipped crockery, unpaid bills/work clutter, dried or artificial flowers, or exposed sharp cutlery/knives on the dining table.

Let’s understand why these things should be avoided on the dining table in Vastu. 5 Things You Should Never Keep on Your Dining Tables According to Vastu, keeping certain things on the dining table can attract negative energy and invite conflicts between the family members. Here's how: 1. Medicines And Prescription Bottles The dining table is a zone of nourishment and life force. Keeping pill bottles or medical reports here connects the act of eating with sickness, inviting health problems into the household. It also dominates the space with Vyadhi (disease) energy.

What To Do Instead: Store all medication inside a dedicated, closed side cabinet or kitchen drawer out of direct sight of the dining area. Keeping pill bottles or medical reports here connects the act of eating with sickness (Image: Pexels) 2. Broken, Chipped, Or Cracked Crockery Broken, chipped, or cracked crockery attracts Rahu shadow energy. So when the food is served in chipped plates or leaving cracked glassware on the table creates friction between the family relationships and invites financial blockages.

What To Do Instead: Remove this chipped dinnerware immediately. Always keep the table set with intact, clean items or leave it empty with a fresh fruit bowl. 3. Unpaid Bills, Tax Papers, And Laptop Clutter According to Vastu, unpaid bills, tax papers, and laptop clutter on the dining table affect digestion and block financial growth by disrespecting the Anna Kshetre (food zone). It also brings financial strain and work pressure into family meal times.

What To Do Instead: Reserve the table strictly for meals and family gatherings. Clear all paperwork, laptops, and mail before 6 PM. ALSO READ: Never Lend These 5 Things To Your Neighbours After Sunset, Even If They Ask 4. Dried, Dead, Or Cheap Artificial Flowers Keeping a dried or dead plant on the dining table creates stagnant growth and emotional distance between family members. Dried flowers carry Sushka energy. While fake plastic plants harbour dust and a stagnant vibe, dead real flowers actively drain vitality.

What To Do Instead: Replace with a fresh bowl of water containing real flowers, or keep a bowl of real, vibrant fruits (apples, oranges, pomegranates) to symbolise active abundance. 5. Exposed Knives, Scissors, Or Loose Sharp Cutlery Vastu practitioners suggest that leaving heavy chef's knives, open scissors, or sharp forks pointing outward on the tabletop generates sharp Sha Chi (cutting energy). This energy further triggers sudden arguments, hostile conversations during meals, and anxiety.

What To Do Instead: Store sharp cutlery inside drawers using a cutlery tray. Never leave utility scissors or loose knives lying open on the tablecloth. Never keep sharp items on the dining table (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Balcony, According To Vastu Avoiding these items on the dining table can help invite prosperity, abundance, and harmony in the household. For more Vastu benefits, purchase a rectangular or square table for stability and place it in the West or East section of the dining room.

FAQs 1. Can modern dining tables also follow Vastu principles? Yes, modern dining tables can also follow Vastu principles. 2. What kind of lighting is best for a dining room according to Vastu? Warm, inviting, and sufficient lighting is best for a dining room. Avoid harsh or dim illumination because it can affect energy. 3. Why You Should Never keep broken or chipped crockery? Broken, chipped, or cracked crockery attracts Rahu shadow energy.