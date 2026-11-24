In Vedic Numerology, your Mulank, also known as your root number or driver number, acts as the cosmic blueprint of your life. It is calculated from the day of the month you were born and can reveal your personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and elemental resonance.

The colour you wear directly affects your aura and emotional balance. Wearing or surrounding yourself with colours that suit your Mulank brings positivity and opportunities, while unlucky colours can affect your mood, invite fatigue, or unnecessary obstacles. Here is a complete guide that can tell you which colours are lucky or unlucky for you based on your Mulank. How To Calculate Your Mulank? You can calculate it very easily by adding the digits of the day you were born and reducing them to a single number. Suppose you were born on the 15th of any month; add 1 and 5. This gives you 6. Then your mulank is 6.

Lucky And Unlucky Colours For Every Mulank Mulank 1: The Leaders Individuals born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month have Mulank 1 and are ruled by the Sun. These people are ambitious, energetic, assertive, and authoritative. To align with the Sun's energy and attract prosperity, Mulank 1 individuals should try to wear warm, solar tones.

Lucky Colours: Gold, Orange, Bright Yellow, Warm Red.

Unlucky Colours: Black, Dark Blue, Navy Blue. Numerology Tip: Wear gold or saffron during important business negotiations or public presentations to command the room. Mulank 2: The Intuitives Individuals born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th of any month have Mulank 2 and are ruled by the Moon. These people are creative, diplomatic, sensitive, and emotionally expressive. Governed by the Moon, Mulank 2 personalities thrive in serene, reflective, and calming environments. Soft tones cool mental stress and expand intuition.

Lucky Colours: White, Cream, Silver, Pearl Grey, Light Green.

Unlucky Colours: Dark Red, Black, Heavy Dark Brown. Numerology Tip: Avoid black attire during your emotional days. Instead, wear silvery-white tones to keep your inner peace. Mulank 3: The Teachers Individuals born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th of any month have Mulank 3 and are ruled by Jupiter. These individuals are wise, expressive, optimistic, and spiritual. Bright, joyful, and sacred shades resonate perfectly with Mulank 3 energy, opening doors for growth and higher learning.

Lucky Colours: Bright Yellow, Saffron, Lavender, Pink, Purple.

Unlucky Colours: Dark Blue, Black, Dark Grey. Numerology Tip: Incorporate yellow into your outfit or workspace on Thursdays to boost focus and attract opportunities. Mulank 4: The Innovators Individuals born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month have Mulank 4 and are ruled by Rahu. These individuals are practical, unconventional, disciplined, and revolutionary. To reduce the chaotic energy of Rahu, Mulank 4 should wear solid, grounding colours to transform their chaotic energy into structured success.

Lucky Colours: Electric Blue, Slate Grey, Khaki, Shiny Silver.

Unlucky Colours: Pure Crimson Red, Deep Black (in excess). Numerology Tip: Cool metallic tones and neutral greys bring stability when executing long-term personal projects. In Vedic Numerology, your Mulank is also known as your root number or driver number (Image: Pexels) Mulank 5: The Communicators Individuals born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd of any month have Mulank 5 and are ruled by Mercury. These people are adaptable, witty, fast-paced, and analytical. Mercury rules logic, trade, speed, and communication. Green, the shade of growth and mental agility is the best match for Mulank 5.

Lucky Colours: Emerald Green, Mint Green, Light Grey, White.

Unlucky Colours: Dark Red, Heavy Black. Numerology Tip: Wearing emerald green during interviews, sales pitches, or trading sessions enhances clarity and persuasiveness. ALSO READ: Bhagyank 1 in Numerology: Meaning, Personality Traits, Career Prospects, Love Life And Compatibility Mulank 6: The Magnets Individuals born on the 6th, 15th or 24th of any month have Mulank 6 and are ruled by Venus. These individuals are charming, artistic, romantic, and luxury-oriented. Venus governs beauty, art, harmony, and material abundance. Mulank 6 individuals radiate elegance and attract positive relationships when surrounded by soothing, luxurious tones. Lucky Colours: Milky White, Soft Pink, Sky Blue, Pastel Shades.

Unlucky Colours: Mustard Yellow, Dark Orange. Numerology Tip:Use pastel attire or light floral tones when attending social gatherings to maximise your magnetic charm. Mulank 7: The Mystics Individuals born on the 7th, 16th or 25th of any month have Mulank 7 and are ruled by Ketu. These individuals are analytical, introspective, spiritual, and philosophical. Ketu provides deep spiritual insight and sharp analytical capability.

Soft, subtle, and natural shades keep Mulank 7 connected to reality without feeling overwhelmed by external disturbances. Lucky Colours: Sea Green, Light Blue, Off-White, Light Yellow.

Unlucky Colours: Dark Red, Solid Black, High-Contrast Bright Reds. Numerology Tip: Light sea green and off-white help calm mental chatter during research, deep work, or meditation. Mulank 8: The Strategists Individuals born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th of any month have Mulank 8 and are ruled by Saturn. These individuals are disciplined, resilient, powerful, and patient. Saturn is the strict taskmaster of karma, demands patience, dedication, and mastery. Unlike most numbers, Mulank 8 thrives in deep, dark, and protective shades.

Lucky Colours: Dark Blue, Navy, Royal Purple, Charcoal Grey, Black.

Unlucky Colours: Bright Red, Shiny Gold, Bright Maroon. Numerology Tip:Avoid bright red when making high-stakes financial decisions; dark navy or deep blue aligns better with Saturn’s steady, calculated power. Mulank 9: The Warriors Individuals born on the 9th, 18th or 27th of any month have Mulank 9 and are ruled by Mars. These people are courageous, passionate, humanitarian, and action-driven. Mars commands raw energy, physical drive, and determination. Vibrant, fiery colours reflect Mulank 9’s inherent willpower and competitive spirit. Lucky Colours: Crimson Red, Coral, Maroon, Bright Pink. Unlucky Colours: Dark Blue, Black, Dull Grey. Numerology Tip: Wear red or coral when stepping into athletic events, competitive environments, or high-energy tasks. ALSO READ: Lo Shu Grid Explained: What Do Missing Numbers Reveal About Your Personality And Destiny? Mulank Ruling Planet Birth Dates Primary Lucky Colours Colours to Avoid (Unlucky) 1 Sun (Surya) 1, 10, 19, 28 Gold, Orange, Yellow, Bright Red Black, Dark Blue, Navy 2 Moon (Chandra) 2, 11, 20, 29 White, Cream, Silver, Light Green Dark Red, Black, Dark Brown 3 Jupiter (Guru) 3, 12, 21, 30 Yellow, Saffron, Pink, Purple Dark Blue, Black, Charcoal 4 Rahu 4, 13, 22, 31 Electric Blue, Grey, Khaki, Silver Pure Crimson, Black 5 Mercury (Budh) 5, 14, 23 Emerald Green, Light Grey, Off-White Dark Red, Black 6 Venus (Shukra) 6, 15, 24 Milky White, Light Blue, Pink, Pastels Yellow, Dark Orange 7 Ketu 7, 16, 25 Sea Green, Light Blue, Off-White, Olive Dark Red, Black, Bright Yellow 8 Saturn (Shani) 8, 17, 26 Dark Blue, Navy, Purple, Black Red, Bright Gold, Maroon 9 Mars (Mangal) 9, 18, 27 Deep Red, Coral, Maroon, Rose Dark Blue, Black, Slate Grey FAQs 1. Can I wear my unlucky colour occasionally? Yes. Wearing an unlucky colour on an off-day will not cause immediate harm. However, avoid wearing unlucky colours during critical life events.

2. What should I do if my work uniform is an unlucky colour? Balance the vibration. Wear an inner garment, bracelet, pocket square, or gemstone of your primary lucky colour to neutralise negative energetic friction. 3. Is Mulank the same as a Zodiac Sign? No. Mulank is calculated strictly from your date of birth, whereas Zodiac signs are based on solar or lunar placement during your birth month