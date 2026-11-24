Ever feel like you’re doing everything right, but when it’s time to take action, your confidence takes a backseat? In Vedic astrology, your soul, self-worth, and personal authority are ruled by the Sun (Surya).

When Surya is weak, afflicted, or placed in the wrong house in your birth chart, your self-esteem, decisions, and respect are most affected despite sincere efforts.

However, performing certain remedies, like offering water to the Sun or chanting mantras, can help neutralise the Surya Dosh in your birth chart.

Let's understand what Surya Dosh is and the seven remedies that you can perform to mitigate its malefic effects.

What is Surya Dosh?

Surya Dosh, also known as Ravi Dosh, is caused when the Sun is placed in the wrong house in the birth chart, making it weak or malefic. Thus bringing self-doubt, hesitation to take leadership, conflicts, lack of recognition despite hard work and low vitality.