Ever feel like you’re doing everything right, but when it’s time to take action, your confidence takes a backseat? In Vedic astrology, your soul, self-worth, and personal authority are ruled by the Sun (Surya).
When Surya is weak, afflicted, or placed in the wrong house in your birth chart, your self-esteem, decisions, and respect are most affected despite sincere efforts.
However, performing certain remedies, like offering water to the Sun or chanting mantras, can help neutralise the Surya Dosh in your birth chart.
Let's understand what Surya Dosh is and the seven remedies that you can perform to mitigate its malefic effects.
What is Surya Dosh?
Surya Dosh, also known as Ravi Dosh, is caused when the Sun is placed in the wrong house in the birth chart, making it weak or malefic. Thus bringing self-doubt, hesitation to take leadership, conflicts, lack of recognition despite hard work and low vitality.
A Sun becomes malefic in the birth chart when:
1. When placed in Libra (Debilitated),
2. Surya is conjunct with Saturn (Shani), Rahu, or Ketu,
3.Sun placed in 6th, 8th, or 12th houses.
Surya Dosh, also known as Ravi Dosh, is caused when the Sun is placed in the wrong house in the birth chart (Image: Pexels)
7 Remedies To Perform To Neutralise Surya Dosh
Here are five things you can do to cure Surya dosh:
1. Offering Water To The Sun (Surya Arghya)
Offering water to the rising sun in a copper vessel in the early morning hours is one of the best remedies for Surya Dosh. It helps align the body with natural light cycles, boosts morning cortisol and serotonin, and instantly raises energy levels.
2. Mantra Chanting
Recite the Surya Beej Mantra 'Om Hraam Hreem Hroom Sah Suryaya Namah' or 'Aditya Hrudayam Stotram' on Sundays. Rhythmic chanting acts as a somatic grounding technique to calm the nervous system before taking any big decisions.
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3. Gemstone Therapy: Wearing A Ruby (Manikya)
Wearing a gemstone, especially Ruby, also helps to neutralise the Surya Dosha. However, consult an astrologer before wearing it.
4. Honour Father Figures And Mentors
Surya represents the father or patriarchal energy. Resolving conflict or showing respect to elders heals the Sun's karmic energy.
Resolving conflict or showing respect to elders heals the Sun's karmic energy (Image: Pexels)
5. Incorporate Solar Elements Into Your Diet
If you add wheat, jaggery, saffron, and red lentils (Masoor Dal) to your diet on Sundays, it will help remove Surya Dosh. Donating these to the underprivileged also alleviates Rahu-Surya afflictions.
6. Practice Confidence Exercises
When doing spiritual remedies, add physical exercises like opening the chest or Solar Chakra, and 10 minutes of direct morning sunlight exposure.
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7. Refuse Unwarranted Blame
A weak Sun causes people-pleasing and accepting unearned guilt. Practice saying 'No' to build healthy boundaries
Incorporating these remedies in your daily life will help you gain confidence and reduce the Surya Dosh in your birth chart.
FAQs
1. Can Surya Dosh be permanently cured?
In Vedic philosophy, planetary afflictions are managed, not erased. Consistent remedies help balance the energy, converting self-doubt into authentic self-worth.
2. Which day is best to start remedies for a weak Sun?
Sunday (Ravivar) during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) is optimal for starting any Surya remedy.
3. How do I know if my Sun is weak without a horoscope?
Consistent feelings of unworthiness, fear of public speaking, poor bone/eye health, and passive behaviour often signal low solar vitality.