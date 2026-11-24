Celebrated fifteen days after Diwali on the full moon night of Kartik, Dev Diwali marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.

According to Hindu tradition, on the night of Kartik Purnima (full moon night), the Devas (gods) descend to Earth, specifically to the sacred ghats of Varanasi, to celebrate victory over darkness.

While millions of lamps are lit on the ghats of the holy Ganga, lighting diyas at home in specific corners like the main entrance or home mandir during Kartik Purnima holds immense spiritual significance.

5 Places To Light Diyas On Kartik Purnima

Here are five places you should light a diya on the night of Kartik Purnima (Dev Diwali):

1. The Main Entrance (Main Gate Or Main Door Threshold)

Lighting a diya on the main entrance is considered highly auspicious, as it is the gateway through which energies enter. Lighting lamps on either side of the entrance brings Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu blessings into the household.