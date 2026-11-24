Celebrated fifteen days after Diwali on the full moon night of Kartik, Dev Diwali marks Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.
According to Hindu tradition, on the night of Kartik Purnima (full moon night), the Devas (gods) descend to Earth, specifically to the sacred ghats of Varanasi, to celebrate victory over darkness.
While millions of lamps are lit on the ghats of the holy Ganga, lighting diyas at home in specific corners like the main entrance or home mandir during Kartik Purnima holds immense spiritual significance.
5 Places To Light Diyas On Kartik Purnima
Here are five places you should light a diya on the night of Kartik Purnima (Dev Diwali):
1. The Main Entrance (Main Gate Or Main Door Threshold)
Lighting a diya on the main entrance is considered highly auspicious, as it is the gateway through which energies enter. Lighting lamps on either side of the entrance brings Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu blessings into the household.
Rules To Follow:
1. When you are placing the diyas at the entrance, place an even number and light them using mustard oil or ghee diyas on both sides of the main door frame.
2. Ensure the flame faces North or East to invite wealth, health, and positive planetary alignments.
Pro-Tip:Draw a small Rangoli or place fresh marigold flowers beneath the diyas to elevate positive vibration.
Lighting a diya on the main entrance is considered highly auspicious (Image: Pexels)
2. Near The Tulsi Plant (Holy Basil)
Kartik month is deeply sacred to Goddess Tulsi (an incarnation of Vrinda) and Lord Vishnu. It is believed that placing a diya near Goddess Tulsi pleases Goddess Lakshmi and removes financial poverty
Rules To Follow:
1. Light a ghee diya directly in front of the Holy Basil.
2. Ensure that the wick faces East to bring clarity and spiritual growth.
Pro-Tip: Before placing the diya in front of holy basil, perform parikrama at least three times. Avoid touching the leaves after sunset
ALSO READ: Why Sugarcane Is Used To Make the Mandap For Tulsi Vivah: Significance And Ritual Meaning
3. The Home Mandir (Puja Altar)
The home mandir is the most auspicious place as it carries spiritual energy. Lighting an Akhand Diya (a continuous lamp) in the mandir honours Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu and also brings happiness into the home.
Rules To Follow:
1. Place the diya directly in front of the deities. Use a ghee diya to light the lamp for maximum positive energy.
2. Make sure the flame faces North, as it attracts financial stability, or East to boost longevity and family health.
4. Near Water Resources like Overhead Storage, Or Water Containers
In Vedic philosophy, water represents Varuna Dev, the deity of elements and purity and is also connected to the ancestors. Lighting a diya near household water storage on Kartik Purnima honours the ancestors and also removes the Vastu Dosh.
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Rules To Follow:
1. When lighting a diya near water resources, use a small sesame oil or mustard oil diya.
2. Make sure the flame faces South or South-East to honour ancestors and remove negative energy.
ALSO READ: What Does Wearing A Janeu Symbolise In Hinduism? Know Its Spiritual Meaning
5. The Kitchen
The kitchen represents nourishment, sustenance, and the divine abode of Goddess Annapurna. Lighting a lamp here on Dev Diwali ensures the household remains in abundance and never faces scarcity.
Rules To Follow:
1. Place the diya in the South-East corner of the kitchen and use sesame or mustard oil.
Pro-Tip: Thoroughly clean the kitchen before lighting the diya to maintain pure sattvic energy.
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Location
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Primary Deity / Energy
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Recommended Fuel
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Best Flame Direction
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Key Spiritual Benefit
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Main Door
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Goddess Lakshmi
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Mustard / Ghee
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North or East
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Attracts Prosperity And Peace
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Tulsi Plant
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Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi
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Cow Ghee
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East
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Removes Sins and Grants Health
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Home Mandir
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Lord Shiva / Devas
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Cow Ghee
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North or East
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Elevates Divine Protection
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Water Source
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Varuna Dev & Ancestors
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Til (Sesame) Oil
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South
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Relieves Pitr Dosh And Negativity
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Kitchen
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Goddess Annapurna
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Til / Mustard Oil
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South-East
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Ensures Abundance And Health
FAQs
1. What is the primary spiritual significance of Dev Diwali?
Dev Diwali, also known as the 'Diwali of the Gods', marks Lord Shiva’s victory over Tripurasura. On this day, Devas descend to Earth, take a holy dip in the Ganga and light diyas on the ghats.
2. Are there specific prayers or mantras to chant while lighting diyas on Kartik Purnima?
Common prayers or intentions for peace, prosperity, and blessings are often recited during diya lighting ceremonies.
3. What kind of diyas are traditionally used for Dev Diwali?
Traditional earthen diyas are lit on Dev Diwali.