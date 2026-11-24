In Vedic astrology, certain planetary transits like the Uranus Opposition and Saturn Return make zodiac signs feel a strong urge to break free from structures that no longer fit and start their careers all over again. This shift happens when they reach midlife, around the age of 35 to 40.

For some people, the career they chose early in life suits them, and they continue till the end. For others, the career choice they make early in life is to fulfil their responsibility. For this reason, they change their career paths in their midlife.

Here are the 5 signs most likely to change their career in their midlife and are not afraid of it. 1. Scorpio: The Ultimate Masters Of Rebirth Scorpios aren’t afraid to start their careers all over again, and that shift happens when they reach the age of 35 to 40. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of death, rebirth and transformation, they change their entire career overnight to pursue something authentic.

If they resist this change, it makes them experience crises, and those who welcome it with open arms find renewed purpose. Scorpios aren’t afraid to start their careers all over again (Image: Pexels) 2. Aquarius: The Purpose-Driven Rebels Aquarius are ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden change, innovation and breaking traditions. These individuals often start doing what society expects of them. But when Uranus hits them later, around age 40 to 42, they realise that practical and fulfilling were never actually the same thing for them.

They crave something that suits them as well as humanity. 3. Aries: The Impulsive Trailblazers Ruled by Mars, the planet of action and initiative, Aries thrives on the thrill of the climb, not the maintenance of the peak. They choose their first job for the excitement or its paycheck. However, when the excitement fades, or they master the skill, they get bored.

At midlife, an Aries doesn't want to manage; they want to start fresh, and they're not afraid to start something new. That is why you will often find them quitting senior management to start a risky startup at 42. ALSO READ: From Friends To Lovers: The 5 Zodiac Signs Who Always Fall For Their Best Friend 4. Gemini: The Eternal Career Multitaskers Gemini's are people who get bored easily, and their hunger to learn something new often makes them change their career. These individuals are ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication and duality. Everything Mercury touches becomes faster, lighter, and more changeable. A Gemini career is no exception. By 40, they’ve usually extracted all the information their first career had to offer. Because of this, they often change. Sometimes their curiosity and dual nature drive them to do so. By 40, they’ve usually extracted all the information their first career had to offer (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Love Or Money? These 5 Zodiac Signs May Choose Wealth Over Romance 5. Capricorn: The Structural Architect Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet of time, mastery and legacy. These individuals love stability, but they care even more about legacy. If a Capricorn realises in their 40s that they spent two decades in the wrong job, they are not afraid to change and shift to something that offers true personal authority and lasting legacy.

FAQs 1. Which zodiac sign is most likely to change their career? Scorpio is the most likely to undergo a complete midlife career transformation. 2. Can a Capricorn make a successful career all over again? Yes, but Capricorn is the least likely to initiate a change. When Capricorn does change at midlife, they plan it carefully. 3. How does the Uranus opposition affect career choices? The Uranus opposition creates a crisis of authenticity. People feel a strong urge to break free from structures that no longer fit.