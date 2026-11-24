Have you ever wondered why in Hindu households three rotis are never served together on a single plate? According to Hindu tradition, three rotis are served together on the plate in the name of a deceased person. When it is done for a living person, it is considered inauspicious and believed to bring bad luck to the person who is consuming it. That's why people never serve three rotis, parathas or puris at one time. Why Three Rotis Are Never Served Together On A Plate? Among many beliefs related to food in Hinduism, one such is to never serve three rotis on one plate at once because: 1. The Connection To Funeral Rites The tradition of never serving three rotis at once dates back to ancient Hindu rituals associated with death and mourning. During ancestral rites and food offerings to the deceased, food is served in a specific number.

Traditionally, three symbolic balls of rice or wheat flour, also known as pindas, are placed on a leaf or plate to honour three generations of deceased ancestors. Because three items are placed on a plate for the deceased, serving three rotis to a living member or guest is viewed as serving the meal to the dead.

2. The Superstition Of ‘Teen Tigada’ In Indian folklore, the number three is considered inauspicious and is often used in a Hindi phrase as ‘Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada’ ( three’s a crowd, or three ruins the work) to express how much three can affect life negatively.

From travelling in groups of three to serving three items of the same dish, the number is often associated with imbalance, conflict, and unfinished business. Thus, if three rotis are served on a plate at once, it is believed to bring arguments or ill health within the household.

Serving three rotis to a living member or guest is viewed as serving the meal to the dead (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: What Does Wearing A Janeu Symbolise In Hinduism? Know Its Spiritual Meaning 3. Scientific And Ayurvedic Reason Beyond the spiritual reason, there is also an Ayurvedic reason behind never serving three rotis at the same time. Traditionally, two rotis paired with cooked vegetables, lentils, and yoghurt provide an optimal balance of carbohydrates, fibre, and protein for a standard meal. Placing three rotis on a plate encourages fast, heavy eating. If someone wants a third roti, tradition says serve two first, then bring the third after the first two are eaten. This gives the brain time to check fullness and prevent indigestion. ALSO READ: Daan In Hinduism: Spiritual Significance And The Deeper Meaning Behind Giving How To Serve Rotis Correctly According To Tradition? If you want to respect traditional Indian table etiquette while hosting or eating, keep these three golden rules in mind: What To Do Why It Matters Serve 2 rotis initially Represents hospitality, balance, and positive energy for the living. Break a roti into two pieces If serving 3 is unavoidable, tearing one breaks the symbolic three-count. Offer additional rotis one by one Encourages hot, fresh rotis right off the stove (tawa) while aiding digestion. So, the next time you're serving dinner, remember to serve two rotis first, wait a bit, and then serve the next one. FAQs 1. Why should you never serve three rotis at once?

According to some traditional beliefs, serving three rotis on one plate is considered inauspicious and is associated with negative energy. 2. What is the significance of serving an odd number of rotis? In some Indian traditions, odd numbers are associated with specific religious beliefs and customs. However, these practices vary across families and regions. 3. Is serving three rotis considered unlucky in Hinduism? Some people consider it inauspicious due to traditional beliefs, but there is no universal Hindu religious rule that prohibits serving three rotis.