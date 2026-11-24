Have you ever noticed that devotees, after visiting the temple, sit on the temple steps for a few minutes? In Sanatan Dharma, leaving a temple immediately after viewing the deity is considered a spiritual misstep. Traditionally, the temple's Garbhgriha is believed to represent the face of the deity, and its steps are his footprints. That is why devotees should meditate on the deity with their eyes open when viewing the pinnacle, and when sitting on the temple steps, they should close their eyes and remember the deity. Why Should Devotees Sit On The Temple Steps? Most ancient Indian temples, especially those constructed according to Agama Shastras, are not merely places of worship. They are designed as dynamic energy centres. During darshan, devotees' senses are heightened and focused on the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum).

The intense vibrations generated by mantra chanting, the ringing of bells, the scent of camphor, and the consecrated idol elevate consciousness. If you go into traffic and daily noise immediately after this experience, that subtle spiritual energy immediately disappears. Sitting at the temple steps with eyes closed helps devotees absorb this spiritual energy. Sitting at the temple steps with eyes closed helps devotees absorb this spiritual energy(Image: Pexels) What Do Scriptures Say About Sitting On Temple Steps? Traditional texts say that when you sit down on the temple steps, you should also chant a prayer to the divine energy before leaving: Anayasena Maranam, Vina Dainyaena Jivanam Dehi Me Kripaya Shambho, Twayi Bhaktim Achanchalam Translation: ‘O Lord, grant me a painless death, a life without helplessness, and unshakeable devotion toward you.’ Through this prayer, a devotee asks for no wealth, no car, no bungalow. It simply asks for a life of dignity, a painless death, and to be with God in one's final moments. ALSO READ: Why Do Devotees Cover Their Heads in Temples? Practical Reasons For Sitting On Temple Steps Here are three reasons why you should sit on the temple steps: 1. Stepping directly from the quiet, highly charged atmosphere of a temple into the chaotic outside world causes a sensory jerk. Sitting on the cool stone steps relaxes the nervous system and helps devotees shift from internal reflection back to external awareness.

2.By sitting on the steps of the temple, a devotee also honours the deity and expresses gratitude. 3. Traditional temple steps are crafted from natural granite or limestone. Sitting barefoot and grounded on these cool stone surfaces calms the physical body. It lowers heart rate, balances body temperature, and promotes natural mindfulness. ALSO READ: 5 Temples In India Where Ravana Is Worshipped And Not Burned What Not To Do While Sitting On Temple Steps? While sitting on the steps is highly beneficial, doing it incorrectly can reduce the spiritual benefit. So, when sitting, keep these fw things in mind: DO DON'T Sit quietly in a cross-legged position. Engage in loud gossip or business calls. Close your eyes and focus on your breath or a mantra. Turn your back directly toward the main sanctum disrespectfully. Spend at least 2 to 5 minutes in complete stillness. Scroll mindlessly through your smartphone. FAQs 1. How long should you sit on the temple steps after darshan? Traditionally, sitting for even 2 to 5 minutes is sufficient. The key is quality over quantity.

2. What should you think about while sitting on the temple steps? Focus your mind on the form of the deity you just saw during darshan, observe your breath, or silently repeat a simple mantra like Om Namah Shivaya or Hare Krishna. 3. Is it mandatory to sit only on the steps? If the steps are crowded or inaccessible, sitting anywhere within the temple courtyard serves the exact same spiritual purpose